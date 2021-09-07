CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

New 'Disappearances' Podcast Covers Infamous Missing Persons Cases

By Andrea Marks
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Turney is best known for running a media campaign to pressure police to arrest her father for the murder of her sister, Alissa Turney, who went missing in 2001. The years-long mission, which included a blog, Facebook and Instagram accounts, and a podcast called Voices for Justice, culminated in 2020. She started a TikTok channel that spring; in August, a grand jury indicted her father Michael Turney for second-degree homicide.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Disappearances with Sarah Turney: True crime podcast debuts

Spotify has announced another original true crime podcast, Disappearances with Sarah Turney, which will premiere on Thursday, September 9. Disappearances with Sarah Turney will feature true stories about missing persons, some of whom chose to disappear, and others who were victims. Many of the stories will be familiar to followers of true crime.
TV & VIDEOS
mynbc5.com

State police file missing persons report for northern New York man

MOOERS, N.Y. — Investigators with New York State Police have filed a missing persons report for a Mooers man believed to be gone for several days. In a press release delivered Wednesday, detectives said 39-year-old Kevin Lavalley is missing. He was last seen leaving his home on Saturday at approximately 12:30 p.m., according to investigators.
MOOERS, NY
Blue Springs Examiner

Police looking for two in missing-person case

Independence police continue to try to find a woman missing for more than two weeks, and they now also are seeking a missing man possibly connected to the woman. Police are looking for Lexee Beckett, 26, who has not had contact with her family since Aug. 12. The department said Tuesday they now are also looking for Zachary Daniels, 23, who has not had contact with family since July 27 and is reported to be Beckett's boyfriend.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Holt
WPFO

Reward in Angel Torres missing person case increased to $20,000

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The reward is increasing in the case of a person who's been missing for over 20 years. Police say Angel Torres was last seen in Biddeford in 1999. Maine State Police say at the end of his junior year in college, Angel Torres traveled from Massachusetts to Maine to visit friends. May 21, 1999 was the last time he was seen on South Street in Biddeford.
MAINE STATE
KEVN

$3,000 reward offered in Susan Fast Eagle missing persons case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rapid City Police Department is offering $3,000 for information that leads police to the location of Susan Fast Eagle, 30, of Rapid City. Fast Eagle was reported missing on May, 13. Since then, the Rapid City Police Department and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety have been actively working the investigation.
RAPID CITY, SD
Rutherford Source

Missing Person: Hannah Gross

19-year-old Hannah Gross was reported missing by a friend on August 29, 2021. The friend had not seen Gross for three hours at the time of the report. Ms. Gross is currently homeless. She has been entered in to NCIC as a missing person. If you have seen Hannah Gross...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#New Guinea#Murder#The Infamous#Voices For Justice#Tiktok Channel#Spotify Original#Parcast#6 Year Old#Alcatraz#Rockefeller#Australian#Rolling Stone
AOL Corp

Child actor Matthew Mindler, 19, died by suicide, coroner says

Child actor Matthew Mindler died by suicide, a Pennsylvania coroner's office said. Mindler, a freshman at Millersville University in Lancaster County, was found dead Saturday near his campus. School officials said the 19-year-old was discovered in a wooded area in Manor Township after a search by a team of 40 people.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
washingtonnewsday.com

Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break.

Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break. In northern Nigeria’s Kogi State, gunmen are said to have opened fire on soldiers and released hundreds of detainees. The state commissioner of police and other heads of security services are now attempting to retake control at the scene, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Former FBI agent who worked on still-secret FBI 9/11 case says hijackers had U.S.-based support network

President Biden signed an executive order Friday directing the Department of Justice to oversee a declassification review of some documents related to the 9/11 attacks, amid pressure from families of victims who are demanding to know if Saudi Arabia helped the hijackers. The order requires the attorney general to release any declassified documents in the next six months.
U.S. POLITICS
chronicle99.com

A mother shoots son over a missing SD card

On Sunday, authorities sued a 37-year old Chicago woman for the murder of a 12-year old who happened to be the child of the woman. According to reports, the incident happened because the mother was enraged after finding out her son had allegedly taken her missing SD memory card. Prosecutors...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy