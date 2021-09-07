New 'Disappearances' Podcast Covers Infamous Missing Persons Cases

Independence police continue to try to find a woman missing for more than two weeks, and they now also are seeking a missing man possibly connected to the woman. Police are looking for Lexee Beckett, 26, who has not had contact with her family since Aug. 12. The department said Tuesday they now are also looking for Zachary Daniels, 23, who has not had contact with family since July 27 and is reported to be Beckett's boyfriend.

INDEPENDENCE, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO