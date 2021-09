Elton John just announced the tracklist — and guestlist — for his next album, The Lockdown Sessions; a number of country artists from a few different generations are included. Jimmie Allen collaborates with Elton on “Beauty In The Bones,” Brandi Carlile is featured on “Simple Things” and the late Glen Campbell is featured on “I’m Not Gonna Miss You.” Additionally, Miley Cyrus and Elton collaborate on a previously released cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters,” which also features Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO