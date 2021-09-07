Gilbert News: September 7, 2021
Gilbert, Ariz. - Here's the latest news for the week of September 7, 2021.
9/11 Memorial 20th Anniversary Ceremony
Please join us for Gilbert's 9/11 Memorial 20th Anniversary Ceremony on Saturday.
Details: glbrt.is/Sept11Memorial
The Story of Gilbert's 9/11 Memorial
Gilbert's 9/11 Memorial features a beam from the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Here's the story of how it got here.
Watch now: glbrt.is/911MemorialStory
Gilbert Town Council Meeting Tonight
The Gilbert Town Council's next study session and council meeting are tonight.
Read the agendas: gilbertdocs.com/gilbertagendaonline
The Gilbert Police Department is hosting its final Women in Policing event at 6 PM on Wednesday.
Register now: glbrt.is/WomenInPolicingSession
Now Hiring: Digital Media & Marketing Officer
We're hiring a Digital Media & Marketing Officer to serve the Office of Economic Development.
Apply by September 19: glbrt.is/EcoDevMktOfficer
Gilbert Redevelopment Commission Seeks Volunteers
Gilbert is seeking applicants for two open volunteer positions on its Redevelopment Commission.
Apply by September 19: gilbertaz.gov/boardopenings
Gilbert Named Second-Best City for Remote Workers
Gilbert has been named the second-best city in the country for remote workers by CommercialCafe.
Read the study: glbrt.is/RemoteWorkRanking
Gilbert Water 101 Workshop
Attend Gilbert Water 101 this Saturday. In this free workshop, you'll learn how water in Gilbert is recycled and saved.
Register now: gilbertaz.gov/waterworkshops
Comments / 0