Gilbert News: September 7, 2021

 7 days ago

Gilbert, Ariz. - Here's the latest news for the week of September 7, 2021.

9/11 Memorial 20th Anniversary Ceremony

Please join us for Gilbert's 9/11 Memorial 20th Anniversary Ceremony on Saturday.

Details: glbrt.is/Sept11Memorial

The Story of Gilbert's 9/11 Memorial

Gilbert's 9/11 Memorial features a beam from the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Here's the story of how it got here.

Watch now: glbrt.is/911MemorialStory

Gilbert Town Council Meeting Tonight

The Gilbert Town Council's next study session and council meeting are tonight.

Read the agendas: gilbertdocs.com/gilbertagendaonline

The Gilbert Police Department is hosting its final Women in Policing event at 6 PM on Wednesday.

Register now: glbrt.is/WomenInPolicingSession

Now Hiring: Digital Media & Marketing Officer

We're hiring a Digital Media & Marketing Officer to serve the Office of Economic Development.

Apply by September 19: glbrt.is/EcoDevMktOfficer

Gilbert Redevelopment Commission Seeks Volunteers

Gilbert is seeking applicants for two open volunteer positions on its Redevelopment Commission.

Apply by September 19: gilbertaz.gov/boardopenings

Gilbert Named Second-Best City for Remote Workers

Gilbert has been named the second-best city in the country for remote workers by CommercialCafe.

Read the study: glbrt.is/RemoteWorkRanking

Gilbert Water 101 Workshop

Attend Gilbert Water 101 this Saturday. In this free workshop, you'll learn how water in Gilbert is recycled and saved.

Register now: gilbertaz.gov/waterworkshops

