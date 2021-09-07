Emmerdale bullying row turns violent as Rhona and Brenda clash over Cathy
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's ongoing bullying row is set to take a violent turn as the truth about Cathy Hope's treatment of April Windsor is revealed. April (Amelia Flanagan) has been facing cruel online trolling for several months and it was revealed to viewers last month that it was in fact Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling) who started the bullying. But with April's fears mounting, Cathy has begun to feel guilty about her behaviour, particularly as April has been confiding in her about her torment.www.digitalspy.com
