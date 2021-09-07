Sandra Lou Polk, 81
LAWRENCEVILLE — Sandra Lou Polk, age 81 of Lawrenceville, died on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 in Vincennes, Indiana, at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born Dec. 21, 1939 in Lawrenceville to Floyd McKim and wife Mable (Winters) McKim Simms. On May 20, 1961, Sandy married Jerry Polk at the Shiloh Baptist Church. Sandy was a homemaker to her family and worked in a secretarial capacity for many employers. She had worked for Suttle Apparatus, Lawrence County Courthouse and numerous doctor offices. She had been a member of the Transformation Church of God in Clay City.roblawnews.com
