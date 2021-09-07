Review: 'Fates and Furies' author sets new novel in nunnery

NARCISSUS NOBODY By Gina Yates, Three Rooms Press, 262 pages, $16. Hope Townsend is a seeker who stays in one place, a highly empathetic woman who prefers dogs to people. And her bar for people is low. She’s an office manager for a psychic hotline and picks up spare shifts hanging out with the sick and elderly — jobs she gravitated to after high school and is still in as she approaches 40. Her love life is similar. She has a thing for married guys who function like overgrown skater boys. The protagonist of Gina Yates’ first novel doesn’t seem to care about much, although she’s good at pretending she does. And yet, Townsend’s terrible decisions, and her unlikely pragmatism about them, are strangely irresistible. Is she a good person or a terrible person? Is she being swept along on life’s current or stagnating for undetermined reasons? Hope doesn’t really think about such things.

