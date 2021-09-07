Our guide to Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago: What not to miss and COVID rules for getting in

Typically, summer music festival season in Chicago isn't as consolidated as it is this year, with events spread throughout the entirety of the city's warmer months. But thanks to the uncertainty surrounding the ability to host large-scale events in June and July of this year and the mechanics of the live music industry, some large festivals (most notably Pitchfork Music Festival and the city's Chicago In Tune Festival) moved to September, setting up an especially packed month for live music taking place across multiple stages. In fact, there are at least two major music festivals taking place every weekend through the end of September—it's truly the month of music festivals.

