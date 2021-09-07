Movie review: 'The Card Counter' takes expertly crafted look at despair
Filmmaker Paul Schrader is one of the architects of the brooding antihero character archetype. Back in 1976, he sketched the blueprint, Travis Bickle, in Martin Scorsese's "Taxi Driver," and in 2017, his film "First Reformed" raged with a despairing sorrow that seemed to have only hardened over the years. His latest, "The Card Counter," is that despair crystallized into a diamond-tipped drill, a tool for burrowing into the darkest parts of the American psyche.
