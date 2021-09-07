CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie review: 'The Card Counter' takes expertly crafted look at despair

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker Paul Schrader is one of the architects of the brooding antihero character archetype. Back in 1976, he sketched the blueprint, Travis Bickle, in Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver,” and in 2017, his film “First Reformed” raged with a despairing sorrow that seemed to have only hardened over the years. His latest, “The Card Counter,” is that despair crystallized into a diamond-tipped drill, a tool for burrowing into the darkest parts of the American psyche.

CNET

Hulu: 10 of the best films to watch tonight

It's only September, but if you're already looking toward spooky Halloween, Hulu has you covered. The spooky 2002 American remake of Japan's The Ring is available now, and it's just as scary as when it first came out. Sure, it may seem a bit dated that the movie that kills you seven days later is available on videotape, but the idea is the same.
oneroomwithaview.com

The Card Counter – Venice 2021 Review

The Card Counter marks a highly anticipated return for Paul Schrader, after his career-best First Reformed. He’s paired with another acting heavyweight in Oscar Isaac to explore the gambling world (one of Schrader’s passions) and the fallout from the U.S.’s use of extreme torture (presumably not). Bill (Isaac) is a...
thefilmstage.com

Venice Review: The Card Counter is a Brooding, Late-Late Style Triumph from Paul Schrader

Whatever new could be said about Paul Schrader as an artist—curving around the extra-textual value in Kickstarter campaigns, Facebook posts, and tragic losses of final cut—is almost entirely on the back of First Reformed. A cultural smash first propelled by surprise of the he’s-still-got-it! variety that, as those things always do, faded, now denotes career reset—a generational shift for telling us his anxiety-ridden men of ‘70s and ‘80s landmarks stuck around to become the doom-scrolling generation whose problems are more global than personal. (Though obviously that too.) The catch of this conquest is a greedy fan (hello) alternately thrilled at the existence of another film and worried a final statement for the ages is rendered naught. A broken promise? Please; he owes us nothing. But Ernst Toller’s martyrdom is hard to sacrifice as a last note.
WRAL News

In ‘The Card Counter,’ Tiffany Haddish brings the light

VENICE, Italy — Tiffany Haddish may have Martin Scorsese to thank for her role in Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter,” at least indirectly. It was Scorsese who opened Schrader’s eyes to the power of the comedic actor when he cast Albert Brooks in a vanilla — seemingly plain — role in “Taxi Driver.” Schrader asked him why and he said he thought Brooks would find something in it.
gizmostory.com

The Card Counter Review: Should you Stream Paul Schrader’s Drama or Skip it?

The cinematic intensity of the movie and the revenge thriller story of an ex-military interrogator who turns into a gambler will definitely draw you towards this drama. An interesting story where the ghosts of his past decisions haunt the man makes this movie stand out in its storytelling in its own way.
TheWrap

‘The Card Counter’ Film Review: Oscar Isaac’s Gambler Is Haunted by His Torturous Past

Green covers the screen as the opening credits for Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter” surface. The color and texture come from the felt distinctive to casino tables. But this isn’t a study on greed for cash, in spite of what the palaces of gambling where it mostly occurs might suggest. What’s bet on with every played hand is absolution, the potential cleansing of a specter’s soul.
Arkansas Online

OPINION | REVIEW: ‘The Card Counter’ shows we all yearn for human connection

merrillfotonews.com

Movie Reviews

John Carter (Now streaming on many platforms) Rated PG-13 – For action peril. My friends, once again I am giving you a film that may have slipped past you because of an updated deadline due to the holiday and the fact that my beautiful wife was called out of town, and I was forbidden from seeing the new Marvel film, Shang-Chi: legend of the Ten Rings without her. But ya know what? That’s cool by me, because John Carter is a film that deserved a better fate than what it received.
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: Devastating ‘Scenes’ From a Rocky Marriage

Jonathan and Mira were meant for each other. Until they weren’t. Or were they ever? Love means never being able to truly let go, even when it’s all over, in writer-director Hagai Levi’s (In Treatment, The Affair) devastating five-part adaptation of Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman’s acclaimed 1973 miniseries. Working with...
Mercury News

New movies: Except for 1 major flaw, ‘Card Counter’ is brilliant

The screenwriter of “Taxi Driver” gives us another odd and unconventional portrait of a damaged man in “The Card Counter.” Meanwhile, Amazon Prime offers a limited theatrical release of their anticipated musical “Everybody Loves Jamie.” (We’ll explore review that one next week when it begins streaming on Amazon Prime). Other...
arcamax.com

Review: Oscar Isaac struggles with so-so hand in 'The Card Counter'

In "The Card Counter," writer-director Paul Schrader plunges the audience deep into the world of poker playing. It's a world the movies have visited plenty of times before, in films like "California Split" and "Rounders," and there's a seediness to the landscape that makes it fertile ground for noir-leaning dramas.
Variety

‘Three Minutes – A Lengthening’ Review: A Memorial Crafted from Home-Movie Footage

Rare home movie footage shot in Poland in 1938 becomes a priceless historical artifact, documenting people and places obliterated by the Holocaust in Dutch writer-director Bianca Stigter’s haunting and provocative documentary essay “Three Minutes – A Lengthening.” She utilizes the three minutes and some-odd seconds of 16mm film shot by American visitor David Kurtz in the Jewish quarter of Nasielsk to craft an original and incisive meditation on history, memory, memorials and the very nature of celluloid. Certain to be an international festival talking point, the poignant film should segue to an extended life in ancillary. Stigter’s method is simultaneously creative...
screenanarchy.com

Review: THE CARD COUNTER, Paul Schrader Delivers Another Searing Indictment of American Politics and Ideology

With an eye-catching title like The Card Counter, it’s more than reasonable for viewers to assume and/or expect that writer-director Paul Schrader’s (Reformed, American Gigolo, Blue Collar) latest film, an expansive, provocative existential drama, will focus primarily, if not exclusively, on the art and craft of card playing (poker or one of its popular variations), on counting cards (an analytical method of determining percentages and probabilities), and the itinerant, rootless lives of professional and semi-professional card players. That assumption, however, would be only partially, superficially correct.
