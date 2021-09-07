CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Edward Gosnell, 68

roblawnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCEVILLE — Edward Gosnell, age 68, of Lawrenceville died on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at his home in Lawrenceville. He was born on June 15, 1952 in Lawrence County, the son of Bill and Evelyn Gosnell. He married Sherry (Ferguson) Gosnell on June 21, 1971, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 10, 2004.

roblawnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
roblawnews.com

Jarrod Stout Memorial Scholarship awarded to Abigail Hasewinkle

BRIDGEPORT — The Lawrence County 4-H Program has announced that Abigail Hasewinkle was recently awarded the Jarrod Stout Memorial Scholarship. The Jarrod Stout Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a high school senior or college freshman who is planning to continue their education at a community college or university. The recipient must be a member of the Lawrence County 4-H Program for the past two years and have exhibited at the 4-H show for the past two years. The scholarship is given by the Jarrod Stout family in remembrance of Jarrod.
CHARITIES
roblawnews.com

Patricia Burtch

Patricia H. Burtch age 92 of Newton passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in the West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Newton, Illinois. Memorial gifts honoring Patricia may be made to either the Jasper County Cancer Support Group or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
NEWTON, IL
roblawnews.com

Thomas Ivan Kraemer

'Tom' Thomas Ivan Kraemer, 87, of Hutsonville, IL, died September 12, 2021, in the comfort of his home following a period of declining health. He was born August 27, 1934, in Hutsonville, the son of Ralph & Mary E. (Kennedy) Kraemer. Tom was a lifelong resident of Hutsonville. His first job was as a shoeshine boy for barber Dean Clough, who was also his Boy Scout leader. He also cleaned the Farmers and Merchants Bank in his youth, and after class, spent much of his high school years working at the Musgrave Hardware and Plumbing Store. Following his graduation from Hutsonville High School in 1952, Tom joined the Navy, specializing in electronics on the LST-1171 and the USS Essex-CVA-9 that sailed around Cape Horn.
HUTSONVILLE, IL
Item

EDWARD GADSON

Edward Gadson, son of the late Ransom and Luellen Gadson, departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. He was born on Oct. 20, 1941, in Sumter. He was an active member of High Hills AME Church, Dalzell, where he accepted Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior, and served faithfully as an usher until he was no longer able to do so. His commitment to his duties as a door keeper in the house of the Lord showed his faithfulness not only to God, but to his church as well.
SUMTER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Sandusky Register

Edward E. Barker

SANDUSKY — Captain Edward E. Barker, USAF Retired, 70, of Sandusky, passed away Sept. 3, 2021, at Firelands Regional Medical Center after quite the battle with heart disease and Myelodysplastic Syndrome. Sandy (Wells), his wife of 22 years, was with him as he left this world to join his Lord...
SANDUSKY, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Mary Edwards

Mary Edwards passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. Mary is survived by her sister, Lenore; sisters-in-law, Harriet and Marie and her four children, Pat, Nancy, Donna and Donald Jr.; grandchildren, Marisa, Cory, Kristin and great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Rosalee and Eliana and Duke. Mary and her husband, Don raised their children...
AMHERST, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy