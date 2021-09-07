CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Tears triggered at filming of stage musical 'Come From Away'

By MARK KENNEDY
westplainsdailyquill.net
 9 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Many months into the global pandemic, a Broadway musical about another horrific event that shook the world brought people together. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: On 9/11 anniversary, ‘Come From Away’ still a beacon of hope

“You would have done the same,” the residents of Gander say. It’s mere days after Sept. 11, 2001, and the people of this small town in Newfoundland have just absorbed 7,000 stranded airline crew members and passengers — people from all over the world who had been headed all over the world, but definitely not to this dark, rocky island that happens to have a huge airport. The Gander residents have collected clothing, blankets, tampons. They’ve made sandwiches and hosted cookouts. They’ve hosted the “plane people” in their homes.
AFGHANISTAN
spectrumlocalnews.com

‘Come From Away’ musical coming to Apple TV+ ahead of 9/11 anniversary

From Broadway to the U.K. to Australia, and now your living room, it’s curtain up on "Come From Away." A filmed version of the hit Broadway musical is being released on Apple TV+ on Sept. 10, which is fitting because the show takes place during the days following the 2001 terror attacks on New York City and the Pentagon.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
TheWrap

‘Come From Away’ Film Review: 9/11 Musical Finds Hope for Humanity Amid Horror and Heartbreak

“Look for the helpers,” noted Mister Rogers in an oft-quoted observation about finding reasons for hope at the darkest times. A few of the many helpers (and those helped) to emerge from the horrors of 9/11 are remembered and celebrated in the Broadway musical “Come From Away,” filmed for Apple TV+ and released to coincide with the 20th anniversary of that tragic day.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Filmed Version of Come From Away Captures the Charm, Heart of 9/11 Musical About the Best of Humanity

As the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks approach, there’s no shortage of documentaries, limited series, news specials and more made now to remember the tragic event a generation ago. Many of these are insightful in the way hindsight allows one to be; unlike their counterparts released in the years following the event, these all have the benefit of years of perspective, investigation and history to shape their narratives, and many will likely prove valuable particularly to those who weren’t alive for that harrowing day and need to be educated on its significance. Standing apart from all these somber releases is Come From Away, a new filmed version of the wildly popular Broadway show that zooms in on the very specific experience of the citizens of Gander, Newfoundland (population: 11,000), and how they responded to an influx of grounded planes as the world scrambled to understand what had happened that day in the United States.
MOVIES
Herald Tribune

Sept. 11 tragedies bring people together in musical ‘Come From Away’

Many people will take time this weekend to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with stately and somber remembrances. Apple TV+ is offering viewers a different perspective of that tragic day with the premiere of a filmed performance of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit “Come From Away.”
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Ap
New Jersey Herald

'Come From Away' promises Easter eggs, empathy in film, Broadway return

David Hein speaks of a time when there was a lot of anger and fear in the world. When people were upset. When nothing felt certain. "What got us through that was ... we saw so many people being kind to one another in New York City, we saw theater coming back and opening up and people being encouraged to go back out and come back again."
MOVIES
wiartonecho.com

Come From Away might not be a musical about the pandemic, but it's the next best thing

Picture the scene. Broadway, summer of ’31. The lights go up on the newest show, the hot ticket in town. Pandemic: The Musical. It might not seem likely. It might even sound like poor taste. But when theatre director Christopher Ashley was walking back to his downtown Manhattan apartment from Broadway on Sept. 11, 2001 – rehearsals cancelled, smoke pouring from the World Trade Center, and a steady stream of frightened New Yorkers headed the other way – well, let’s just say that a musical like Come From Away was the last thing on his mind.
THEATER & DANCE
UC Daily Campus

‘Come From Away’: The feel-good film we all need right now

While a musical about 9/11 is the last thing you think you’d hope to watch, Apple TV+ released just that in honor of the 20th anniversary of the devastating attacks. In the same likeness as the filmed stage production of “Hamilton” on Disney+, “Come From Away” is the filmed version of the acclaimed Broadway musical that first opened in New York in 2017. “Come From Away” tells the little-known true story of the small Newfoundland town of Gander that opened its arms to the world on one of history’s darkest days.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Michigan Daily

Stage meets screen in ‘Come From Away,’ a deeply empathetic retelling of lesser-known stories of 9/11

This review is a companion piece to M. Deitz’s “‘Come From Away’ understands we cannot move on from tragedy.”. The movie musical is a well-trodden format. From originals like “La La Land” to remakes like “A Star is Born” to adaptations like “In the Heights,” the genre has experienced something of a revitalization in the past ten years. However, the movie musical’s counterpart, the pro-shot (live-on-Broadway performances committed to film), is far rarer.
MOVIES
Channel 3000

Loper Report: The Voyeurs, Metal Shop Masters, and Come From Away

Film critic Wil Loper recommends three things to watch this weekend. He recommends new thriller “The Voyeurs,” the exciting Netflix series “Metal Shop Masters,” and Tony Award winning musical “Come From Away” streaming on Apple TV+. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
MOVIES
Mysuncoast.com

Tickets for 9/11 themed musical ‘Come From Away’ go on sale Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tony-award nominated musical ‘Come From Away’ is coming to the Van Wezel Performing arts and tickets go on sale Saturday, Sept. 11. The play is the story of the town of Gander in Newfoundland and 7,000 airline passengers who became stranded after the 9/11 attacks grounded all air traffic for days. The residents of the small town pooled their resources together to make total strangers as comfortable as they could be.
SARASOTA, FL
mymixfm.com

Frozen on stage – Disney movie musical comes to London West End

LONDON (Reuters) – Hit Disney animation “Frozen” has come to the London stage, officially opening as a West End musical on Wednesday in a theatre newly restored by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. The Oscar-winning film about royal sisters Anna and Elsa in the fictional kingdom of Arendelle has won over...
MOVIES
amherstbulletin.com

Back on the indoor stage: Music comes back in a big way in September

The outdoor music festivals have (mostly) come and gone. And though COVID-19 remains on the scene, music in the Valley is returning indoors in dramatic fashion. After no indoor concerts for months, and just a handful this past August, close to 40 shows are scheduled in September at area venues such as the Academy of Music, Gateway City Arts, the Iron Horse Music Hall, the Shea Theater, and the West Whately Chapel, home of the Watermelon Wednesdays series.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy