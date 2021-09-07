Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.3.1 Patch Notes
Ahead of the launch of the latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update, Ubisoft has rustled up a list of all the changes and additions coming to the viking open-world action RPG. The newly published update 1.3.1 patch notes suggest that while not on par with the major expansions, the update isn’t a mere polishing and bug fixing affair. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.3.1 includes revamped River Raids, a new Nightmare difficulty, rune perk changes, and a community tattoo contest, along with the usual slew of improvements and tweaks.thenerdstash.com
Comments / 0