Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.3.1 Patch Notes

Marvel’s Avengers has launched update 2.02, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch! It’s worth noting before getting too into these patch notes that the update is known as 1.48 on some platforms, and 1.000.023 on PlayStation 5. With that aside though, today brings a few noteworthy surprises. For example, the new Black Panther T’Challa outfit is now available to all players! You also have new mission chains, fragment extractors, and much more with today’s patch. As such, let’s not waste time. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 2.02!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO