Alain Diamond Honors Guinea's Musical Legends With Funky 'Paulette' Remix

The Ministry of Sound is turning the big three-zero this month. But instead of introducing cashmere staples to its wardrobe, lusting after expensive homeware and complaining about how bad its hangovers are now, the iconic nightlife venue is determined to keep the party going, starting with three massive birthday bashes themed around key music genres in the club’s history. Friday night’s party will focus on Trance, with Paul Van Dyk performing a headline set, while Heartless Crew feature on the line-up for the club’s UK Garage-themed day party. And for the big House finale on Saturday night, MoS founder Justin Berkmann will be on the decks alongside Groove Armada and Armand Van Helden. This thirty-something won’t be slowing down any time soon.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO