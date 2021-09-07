4 injured by gunfire in unrelated incidents over holiday weekend

Several people were shot in separate incidents over the Labor Day weekend in Toledo.

On Sunday, Thomas Williams, 29, of the 1100 block of Higley Street, suffered a gunshot wound in the upper body about 9:14 p.m. in the 3800 block of Berkeley Drive in West Toledo. Police said Mr. Williams was treated at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where he was in serious but stable condition.

Police said the shooting appeared to be accidental. There were two other adults and five children in the dwelling at the time. Police said they found two firearms, a bullet fragment, and a shell casing.

Early Saturday, Emanuel Thomas 39, of the 1300 block of Oakwood Avenue in Central Toledo, was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Artis Place in East Toledo. The injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Officers went to the apartment complex address after getting multiple calls of shots being fired about 2:20 a.m.

Police said Hunter Skadsheim, 18, of Oregon, suffered a superficial wound to one leg in an incident about 9:54 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Starr Avenue in East Toledo. He was admitted to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.

Police were sent to the location on a report of a person shot outside the Toledo Sports Center bowling alley. They found the victim inside the location.

George Taylor, 25, of the 1800 block of Forest Ave. in Central Toledo, suffered apparent gunshot wounds to his lower extremity at the Bucks Rack City club in the 5700 block of Telegraph Road in North Toledo about 3:08 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Police were called when he walked into St. Vincent’s. Police said they had no suspects and that the investigation was continuing. Mr. Taylor’s condition was not immediately known.