CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

4 injured by gunfire in unrelated incidents over holiday weekend

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vF3Hi_0bouquaU00

Several people were shot in separate incidents over the Labor Day weekend in Toledo.

On Sunday, Thomas Williams, 29, of the 1100 block of Higley Street, suffered a gunshot wound in the upper body about 9:14 p.m. in the 3800 block of Berkeley Drive in West Toledo. Police said Mr. Williams was treated at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where he was in serious but stable condition.

Police said the shooting appeared to be accidental. There were two other adults and five children in the dwelling at the time. Police said they found two firearms, a bullet fragment, and a shell casing.

Early Saturday, Emanuel Thomas 39, of the 1300 block of Oakwood Avenue in Central Toledo, was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Artis Place in East Toledo. The injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Officers went to the apartment complex address after getting multiple calls of shots being fired about 2:20 a.m.

Police said Hunter Skadsheim, 18, of Oregon, suffered a superficial wound to one leg in an incident about 9:54 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Starr Avenue in East Toledo. He was admitted to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.

Police were sent to the location on a report of a person shot outside the Toledo Sports Center bowling alley. They found the victim inside the location.

George Taylor, 25, of the 1800 block of Forest Ave. in Central Toledo, suffered apparent gunshot wounds to his lower extremity at the Bucks Rack City club in the 5700 block of Telegraph Road in North Toledo about 3:08 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Police were called when he walked into St. Vincent’s. Police said they had no suspects and that the investigation was continuing. Mr. Taylor’s condition was not immediately known.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Toledo police investigate after at least 4 people shot over weekend

At least four people suffered gunshot wounds this weekend in Toledo, including two people hit in separate incidents early Monday. Toledo Police said Jamar Whitlock, 19, of the 3400 block of Angela Place in North Toledo, was shot in an upper arm. Police officers responded at 1:03 a.m. to calls of a person shot at the victim’s address.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Homicide suspect hurt in crash with deputy's cruiser

A homicide suspect was severely injured and a Sandusky County sheriff’s office cruiser was damaged when a chase ended in a crash late Sunday. The chase began with a call from the Huron County sheriff’s office about 11:10 p.m. of a person wanted in connection with a homicide that had just occurred. The person was believed to be driving a sport utility vehicle.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
The Blade

Man dies at hospital after being found in stopped vehicle

An Oregon man died at a Toledo hospital Saturday afternoon after police found him inside a vehicle they said appeared to have crashed on an I-75 service road in North Toledo. Collin Folk, 26, of the 1100 block of Schmidlin Road, died at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center following the incident reported as 12:23 p.m. on Expressway Drive North at the Polish Village Overpass, according to a Toledo Police Department statement.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bucks Township, OH
State
Oregon State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Oregon, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
The Blade

Lt. Kevin E. Williamson (1971 - 2021)

Toledo Fire & Rescue Lt. Kevin E. Williamson, 49, who represented the Toledo fire department at many community events, died Sept. 7 in Toledo while off duty, the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Girl, 8, dies in single-vehicle crash on Craig Memorial Bridge

An 8-year-old girl was killed Saturday morning when the car in which she was riding crashed into a rising drawspan on the Craig Memorial Bridge, Toledo police reported. Kyla Brown, of Siegel Court, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash reported at 9:58 a.m., police said, while the car’s driver, Christina Price, 37, of the 4700 block of Violet Road, was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
792
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy