CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Andrew W.K.'s Latest, 'Stay True to Your Heart,' Is a 'Love Song About Partying'

By Jon Blistein
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew W.K. has dropped a new song, “Stay True to Your Heart,” which will appear on his new album, God Is Partying, out September 10th via Napalm Records. “Stay True to Your Heart” boasts a brooding core, with W.K. letting his gravely voice sail over pulsing synths and steady drums. But the song’s subdued verses properly explode into a mighty chorus as W.K. taps into his falsetto against a wall of guitars.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 The Bomb

Hear Sting’s New Song ‘If It’s Love’ From Upcoming Album

Sting has announced a new album, The Bridge, which will arrive on Nov. 19. The first single from the LP, "If It's Love," is available now and can be heard below. "I’m certainly not the first songwriter to equate falling in or out of love with an incurable sickness, nor will I be the last,” Sting said in a press release. “’If It’s Love’ is my addition to that canon where the tropes of metaphorical symptoms, diagnosis and downright incapacity are all familiar enough to make each of us smile ruefully."
MUSIC
metalinjection

ANDREW W.K: Prophet. Philosopher. God of Partying

A puzzle wrapped in an enigma wrapped in a stained white t-shirt, Andrew W.K. is more than the sum of decades of partying. If indeed, the man who breathed life into party-metal with timeless anthems "Party Hard", "We Want Fun" and "She is Beautiful" is the God of Partying (his gonzo new album God Is Partying drops September 10th through Napalm Records), he is an enlightened and perhaps conflicted god. More the deeply complex clown then jolted up, head-banging paradox who became a pop culture icon at the turn of the century.
RELIGION
riffmagazine.com

REVIEW: Andrew W.K. orchestrates choreographed chaos on ‘God is Partying’

In 2018, Andrew W.K. released You’re Not Alone, his first new rock album in 12 years. During his contractually inspired hiatus, he spent time variously as an advice columnist, a children’s show host and a motivational speaker, each new venture gaining him new fans. Perhaps as an acknowledgment of fans gained during that time, or perhaps out of habit, You’re Not Alone was a diverse collection of subgenres and styles anchored by the messages from his motivational speaking, even including spoken inspirational interludes.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Andrew W.K. – God Is Partying

It had to happen eventually. Every high brings a comedown and every great party leaves a great big mess behind. The title alone suggests that Andrew W.K.​‘s primary concern remains partying hard, but God Is Partying is at times a sombre and even bleak album. ​‘Your god is a liar / Deceive and desire / Knowledge eaten long ago,’ Andrew declares on opener Everybody Sins, which is a far cry from demanding pie on We Want Fun. As Super Hans once declared on Peep Show, ​‘We’re gonna have parties in this place that go beyond fun and actually get really, really nasty.’
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew W.k.
kizn.com

Tiffany Woys New Song “About Love” is Available to Listen To Now

Tiffany Woys has a new track available now for fans to listen to…. Talking about the new song, Tiffany says “’About Love’ is all about trying to convey the feeling of love with things and events you can actually describe.” She adds, “This song is about feeling a love so great and trying to find a way to make someone feel that great love.”
MUSIC
106.3 Cowboy Country

Country Music’s Top 10 Party Songs

Country music and partying are a natural fit. Fortunately, there are plenty of great party songs in country music to provide the soundtrack to your good time. Whether you're going out on the town or headed down to the lake, or all your rowdy friends are coming over tonight, there's a country song that fits your needs:
MUSIC
goodmenproject.com

The Greatest Love Song Is the One That Teaches Us About Marriage

Maybe different people have different definitions of what constitutes the ideal love song. Of course, the great majority of them focus on the feelings of “being in love” rather than love as an exercise in contributing to another person’s growth and wellbeing. In other words, what the public wants is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Partying#Drums#Love Song#Rock Music#Napalm Records#Rolling Stone#Babalon
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Glamour

Simone Biles's Met Gala 2021 Dress Was So Intricate Six Men Had to Help Carry It

Hot off her appearance at the VMAs, Simone Biles just made her Met ball debut on the Met gala 2021 red carpet. And it was quite the entrance. The gymnast's silver train was so massive that it had to be carried up the steps by a team of six men (yes, really). Biles described her AREA x Athleta dress, which consists of a black bodysuit with star details and the aforementioned massive train, as having “flexibility from mat to Met.” She also revealed that it weighs a whopping 88 pounds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Megan Fox's VMAs Dress Is Completely Sheer

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Megan Fox served (Jennifer’s) body-ody-ody at the 2021 VMAs in her all-sheer dress. She arrived to the red carpet with her longtime boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a firetruck-red suit. How one couple can be so stylish and hot, I do not know, fam. The actor’s slated to present at the awards later tonight, so you’ll get another chance to drool over Fox’s sheer dress at the 2021 VMAs again.
CELEBRITIES
soapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Who Will Survive?

These GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers are explosive — literally! As Carly and Jason prepare to walk down the aisle and exchange vows, things in Nixon Falls take a deadly turn! Who will escape with their lives?. At the hospital, Britt notices Maxie a little overdressed for a doctor’s appointment and brightly...
ENTERTAINMENT
Page Six

Lil Nas X looks worse for wear after VMAs 2021 afterparty

He may have gotten a little carried away. Lil Nas X was seen being held by security as he left a 2021 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty at 1Oak nightclub in the Meatpacking District late Sunday night. The “Industry Baby” rapper, 22, was photographed clinging onto the shoulders of a...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy