Carolee Carter Aquila – Cache Valley Daily

Carolee Carter Aquila, 43 of Pocatello Idaho, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. She passed peacefully at home, free from pain with her son and amazing husband at her side. Carolee died after a long battle with rare liver cancer. Carolee was born on December 27, 1977, in Ogden Utah, the daughter of Jerry D. and LaVerna Carter. Carolee was the youngest of seven children. Carolee was raised in Preston, Idaho, and graduated from Preston High School in 1996.