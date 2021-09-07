CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The Latest: 2 teens and a qualifier seek US Open semi spots

westplainsdailyquill.net
 9 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Two teenagers and a qualifier could be in the semifinals of the U.S. Open by the end of the

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Times Daily

Raducanu, 18, 1st qualifier in US Open semis; Sakkari next

NEW YORK (AP) — When Emma Raducanu got to Flushing Meadows to try to win her way through qualifying and earn what would be a berth in her second Grand Slam tournament, she was not planning on a particularly long stay.
TENNIS
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Canadian teen Fernandez into US Open semis with fans' help

NEW YORK — With no players from the United States left to pull for in the U.S. Open, the fans are adopting a neighbor from the North to treat as one of their own: Leylah Fernandez, an unseeded Canadian teenager with an exciting game and enthusiasm to match. One day
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Action News Jax

The Latest: Fernandez, 19, reaches US Open women's semis

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Leylah Fernandez has reached the U.S. Open semifinals, one day after turning 19. The Canadian continued her stunning run through the tournament by upsetting No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5). Fernandez
TENNIS
State
New York State
westplainsdailyquill.net

Raducanu's US Open title moves her up 127 spots to No. 23

NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Raducanu's qualifier-to-champion run at the U.S. Open vaulted her 127 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-high No. 23 on Monday.
TENNIS
westplainsdailyquill.net

Review: Liane Moriarty hits an ace with 'Apples Never Fall'

"Apples Never Fall," by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Company) Who knew there were so many tennis metaphors for life? Australian novelist Liane Moriarty shares them all and probably creates a
TENNIS
westplainsdailyquill.net

Analysis: Djokovic 'still hanging on,' seeking major titles

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic was, understandably, deflated. The quest to do something no man has done in more than a half-century took a lot out of him, physically and emotionally.
TENNIS
westplainsdailyquill.net

AP Source: Royals promote Moore to president, Picollo to GM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals are promoting general manager Dayton Moore to club president and elevating longtime assistant GM J.J. Picollo to fill his role, a person familiar with
MLB
westplainsdailyquill.net

Sixth child dies of COVID-19 in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Another child has died of COVID-19 in Missouri as the virus sickens record numbers of youths in the state. According to officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task
MISSOURI STATE
westplainsdailyquill.net

Pac-12 has 3 undefeated teams, lowest among Power 5 leagues

DENVER (AP) — For their 2-0 start, Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins will appear on "prime time" this weekend. "In the Philippines," the Bruins coach cracked about a 10:45 p.m. Eastern
DENVER, MO
westplainsdailyquill.net

Cards hold off Mets 7-6 in 11 to move into playoff position

NEW YORK (AP) — After more than 4 1/2 hours of back-and-forth baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals finally control their playoff fate again. Edmundo Sosa hit the go-ahead single in a three-run 11th
MLB
Dallas News

New York Sub owner is fighting to keep his ‘Asbury Bear’ mural in University Park

New York Sub owner Andrew Kelley never imagined that he’d spend several days of the month of September, in the middle of a pandemic surge, arguing over a cartoon bear. The bear in question is the mural known informally as the Asbury Bear, a fuzzy, scruffy mascot with big koala ears, a body green as a rainforest, and a worldly cravat of dark red fur. He’s emblazoned on the west-facing wall of the 7-Eleven on Hillcrest, posed mid-dance, and carrying a snow cone layered with red-white-and-blue syrup in one jaunty paw. The frost-blasted arrow above him announces that shaved ice is that-a-way (which points to the carry-out window at New York Sub). Last Friday, the Asbury Bear got a slap on the paw.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
westplainsdailyquill.net

NASCAR adds Gateway, returns Homestead to playoffs for 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Homestead-Miami Speedway will return to the playoff portion of the season in 2022, while St. Louis was awarded a Cup Series race and NASCAR will race on Easter Sunday for the
MOTORSPORTS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Afternoon Brief, August 14

The largest winegrowing states in the country — California, Oregon, New York and Washington, which produce 95% of U.S. wine — have established educational and certification sustainability programs over the past two decades, furthering the widespread adoption of sustainable practices by U.S. winegrowers and winemakers…. FEATURED ARTICLE. The wine storage
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Raducanu, 18, 1st qualifier in US Open semis; Zverev wins

NEW YORK — When Emma Raducanu got to Flushing Meadows to try to win her way through qualifying and earn what would be a berth in her second Grand Slam tournament, she was not planning on a particularly long stay. Look at her now, two weeks into this adventure: The
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Derrick

US Open Lookahead: Teens Fernandez, Alcaraz seek semi spots

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY. Two teenagers can earn semifinal spots at the U.S. Open, as both Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz are in action. Another spot can be filled by a qualifier, if Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands upsets No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev. Fernandez, a day after turning 19, follows that match on Arthur Ashe Stadium by playing No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina. The Canadian has defeated Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber in her last two matches. The 18-year-old Alcaraz plays the final match of the day on Ashe against No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, 21. It's the youngest matchup this late in a major since 20-year-old Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic, 19, in the quarterfinals of the 2006 French Open. The other quarterfinal matchup pits French Open champion and No. 8 seed Barbora Krejcikova against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.
TENNIS

