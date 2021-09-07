Leona Sluis, age 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Leona was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother. Family always came first. She learned to play piano, organ, and guitar at an early age and continued throughout her entire life. She volunteered at Bibles for Mexico and Love Inc. and loved to antique. Even with physical challenges, she continued to thrive all her days which to her family was inspirational. She was dearly loved and will be missed.