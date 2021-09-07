NBA All-Star Steph Curry asks for crypto advice on Twitter — here’s what people said
NBA star Stephen Curry appears to be interested in cryptocurrency. The former league MVP, who plays for the Golden State Warriors, put out a message on Monday night to his 15.5 million Twitter TWTR followers asking for some crypto advice. Media mogul Gary Vaynerchuk, who touted cryptocurrency and NFTs in a recent interview with MarketWatch, suggests Curry do some homework before buying.www.warriorscentral.com
Comments / 0