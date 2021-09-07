TMSG: Lego YouTuber Gives Kids Impacted By Fires Lego Sets

LEGO is taking fans back to the beginning with Batman Begins as they reveal their newest The Dark Knight Trilogy set. The Tumbler is back with a very fun and unique set that captures the Scarecrow taking on the force of the Bat. The set is 422 pieces with the Tumble as the main buildable unit coming in at 2.5" high, 7.5" long, and 4.5" wide. The Batman Begins Batmobile features an opening roof, cockpit access, 2 stud shooters, and even a secret batarang compartment. The LEGO set will include Batman and Scarecrow mini-figures that capture their design from Batman Begins designs with themed weapons. Batman will even come with a Scarecrow Nightmare head to add for some deadly Dark Knight encounters. Priced at only $39.99, the LEGO DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown is up for pre-order right here.
