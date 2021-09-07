TMSG: Lego YouTuber Gives Kids Impacted By Fires Lego Sets

LEGO is hitting the road and expanding their LEGO VIDIYO line with some brand new sets for their newest franchise. The LEGO VIDIYO line brings together music, creativity, and building with a fun new combination of real and digital instruments. These musicians are hitting the road as LEGO announced their brand new Robo HipHop Car that comes in at 387 pieces. Featuring a design similar to something we would see in Mad Max Fury Road, two VIDIYO musicians' mini-figures are included with a Robo Guy and Gal. Master Builders will be able to bring the car and the mini-figures to life with the VIDIYO app and add their own music flavor making this fun and unique set for any fan. The LEGO VIDIYO Robo HipHop Car is priced at $29.99 and is available for purchase now and located right here.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO