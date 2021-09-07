CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMSG: Lego YouTuber Gives Kids Impacted By Fires Lego Sets

987thebull.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome light in the dark: Meet #CaldorFire Santa aka @earlefambuilds — he’s giving #Legos out at a BBQ we were invited to for #GrizzlyFlats locals. Many of these kiddos have lost their homes + toys. He’s given around $8K in @LEGO_Group after donations piled in for his effort pic.twitter.com/c4AIUV67rU. Thousands...

www.987thebull.com

The Independent

Best Lego deals for September 2021: Biggest discounts on kids’ and adult sets

Lego has had something of a renaissance over the past year. That’s perhaps unsurprising given that the infamous Danish brick has something for everyone, of any age, ability and interest.The company has come a long way since its founding in 1932, growing from a small carpenter’s workshop into a global toy enterprise. Named “Toy of the Century” by Fortune Magazine and the British Association of Toy Retailers back in 2000 for the second time, the present-day bricks were first launched in 1958. And its popular Technic, Duplo and Lego Creator ranges were released over the next few decades.While Lego’s great...
959theriver.com

Coolest LEGO set ever!

The great thing about LEGO is that even with the sets where you build something specific, you can always take it apart and build anything you want. For that reason, I’ve always thought that LEGO was one of the coolest toys out there, because it lets kids really use their imagination.
digg.com

No Bones About It, This Is An Awesome Lego Set

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Sony Interactive Entertainment will host PlayStation Showcase 2021 on September 9 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET, the company announced. You will be able to watch it on PlayStation.com…
SPY

We Went Looking for the Best LEGO Sets for Kids, Adults and Gifts

LEGO sets have brought together families and friends for years, are an educational solo activity and have become some of the best gift ideas for kids and adults alike. When it comes to which LEGO set(s) to choose, however, it is strictly a personal choice, but for the LEGO enthusiast, we have found some great sets that may not only conjure up images of your childhood but will test your resilience as well. So whether you’re looking for the best LEGO sets for adults, kids or gift-giving, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling for the best LEGO sets available right now. What...
nintendosoup.com

LEGO Shares Mysterious Teaser That Possibly Hints At A New Mario-Themed Set

It looks like LEGO may be collaborating With Nintendo for another blocky release, soon!. The company has shared a mysterious teaser that possibly shows off a new LEGO set in the works. While much of it is shrouded in darkness, observant Nintendo fans will probably know what this new LEGO set is supposed to be just by taking a quick glance:
fbtb.net

LEGO Stealth Released A Pair Of New Tumbler Sets

I swear I thought I checked the DC Super Heroes page on LEGO.com for new stuff when I was writing about the new September sets. I could be wrong though, but I earlier this week that there are not just one but TWO new Tumbler sets based on the vehicle from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy. Maybe there was an announcement somewhere but it certainly wasn’t dropped in my email or in LEGO’s newsroom. Check out the UCS Tumbler below, and smaller version below that.
flickeringmyth.com

Can You Believe? LEGO unveils Queer Eye – The Fab 5 Loft set

LEGO has revealed The Fab 5 Loft set from the heartwarming reality TV series Queer Eye. Based on the group’s apartment base from the award-winning show, the set includes minifigures for The Fab Five themselves Tan France, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, and Bobby Berk as well as adorable French Bulldog Bruley and Kathi Dooley, Jonathan’s beloved High School teacher who received a makeover in season 4; check out the promotional images here…
987thebull.com

Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2021

Labor Day is over so now we can think about all things fall and Halloween related, right? Netflix apparently is getting into the seasonal mood by releasing their full Halloween lineup and it starts today. The lineup consists of all originals. The streaming service will show the favs like Jaws,...
bleedingcool.com

Batman Begins is Back With Brand New Tumbler Scarecrow LEGO Set

LEGO is taking fans back to the beginning with Batman Begins as they reveal their newest The Dark Knight Trilogy set. The Tumbler is back with a very fun and unique set that captures the Scarecrow taking on the force of the Bat. The set is 422 pieces with the Tumble as the main buildable unit coming in at 2.5" high, 7.5" long, and 4.5" wide. The Batman Begins Batmobile features an opening roof, cockpit access, 2 stud shooters, and even a secret batarang compartment. The LEGO set will include Batman and Scarecrow mini-figures that capture their design from Batman Begins designs with themed weapons. Batman will even come with a Scarecrow Nightmare head to add for some deadly Dark Knight encounters. Priced at only $39.99, the LEGO DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown is up for pre-order right here.
MovieWeb

The Dark Knight Batmobile Tumbler Gets New LEGO Sets for Both Kids and Adults

Christian Bale's vehicle of choice from the popular Batman movie The Dark Knight has gotten the LEGO treatment with two new sets for fans of all ages. Officially announced is the 76240 Batmobile Tumbler set for older fans that comes with 2049 pieces to truly capture the style of the iconic vehicle in LEGO form. Budding Batman fans may similarly be interested in the 422-piece set aimed for ages 8+, and though there are far less pieces, the Batmobile still looks amazing.
fbtb.net

LEGO Ideas Reveals Fender Stratocaster Set

After almost a year since the close of the Music to Our Ears contest, LEGO Ideas finally revealed the final design for the Fender Stratocaster set. The set has changed from submission to final product of course. Rather than getting 5 small guitars like the original idea had, you’ll now only build one version, either red or black, but the set will include both color pieces so you can build whichever color you prefer. Of course once you get this set you’ll be able to customize to your heart’s content and make any number of Stratocasters in any color you want.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Nostalgia: Lego announces a new set based on Super Mario 64

Nintendo properties fit together nicely with Lego products. Whether it be a concept or a reality, sets are often wonderous to the eye. Lego and Nintendo are combining forces once more, as the two companies announced a nostalgic set from 1996. The buildable Lego Super Mario 64 ? Block will be available on October 1 and contain four locations from the iconic video game.
bleedingcool.com

LEGO VIDIYO Goes on A Road Tour with Robo HipHop Car Set

LEGO is hitting the road and expanding their LEGO VIDIYO line with some brand new sets for their newest franchise. The LEGO VIDIYO line brings together music, creativity, and building with a fun new combination of real and digital instruments. These musicians are hitting the road as LEGO announced their brand new Robo HipHop Car that comes in at 387 pieces. Featuring a design similar to something we would see in Mad Max Fury Road, two VIDIYO musicians' mini-figures are included with a Robo Guy and Gal. Master Builders will be able to bring the car and the mini-figures to life with the VIDIYO app and add their own music flavor making this fun and unique set for any fan. The LEGO VIDIYO Robo HipHop Car is priced at $29.99 and is available for purchase now and located right here.
FanSided

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales age rating: Is it appropriate for kids?

The Disney+ Hallowstream celebration will have a new LEGO Star Wars special kicking off the festivities on Friday, Oct.1 for the streamer. LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales will reunite fans with Poe Dameron following the events of The Rise of the Skywalker for a thrilling adventure set in Darth Vader’s castle.
MovieWeb

Johnny 5 Is Still Alive with Fan-Made Short Circuit LEGO Set

For any kid of the '80s, the words "Number 5 is alive" hold a special place as the phrase that made you fall in love with a military robot brought to life by a freak lightning strike in the movie Short Circuit. Also for any kid of the '80s, owning said robot would have been a dream, and now thanks to a movie and LEGO fan it could become a possibility as a design has been submitted to LEGO Ideas, and you can vote to make it a reality.
GamesRadar+

Super Mario Lego is about to get bigger as Lego teases question block set

The Lego Super Mario sets are about to welcome a new build to the collection as Lego teases a large question block set. Shared on the official Lego Twitter account, the yellow brick company put out a vague video that appears to feature the silhouette of Super Mario’s iconic question block which is made entirely out of Lego bricks. The video ends with the phrase: “We have a ? for you!” which gives us a pretty good idea of what Lego is currently working on.
987thebull.com

TMSG: 2-Year-Old Helps Best Friend Celebrate Her 100th Birthday

Are you ready for a heartwarming story? 2-year-old Benjamin Olson became best friends with his next door neighbor 99-year-old Mary O’Neill during the pandemic. Benjamin’s mom Sarah Olson told TODAY, “For more than a year, he didn’t see other kids. He didn’t interact with anyone except our family and Mary. They ended up forming an incredibly strong bond.”
