Chester “Chet” Rex Warner – Cache Valley Daily

Chester “Chet” Rex Warner passed away on September 3, 2021, at Mission at Maple Springs in Brigham City, Utah at the age of 85. He was born to Charles Emmet Warner and Kathleen Gertrude Rex on December 18, 1935, in Marvel, Colorado. He graduated from Silverton High School in Colorado. He lived in Colorado for 27 years, in Nevada for 9 years and in Utah for 65 years. He enlisted in the Armed Forces January 5, 1954, and served 4 years at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho with the Sac program. He retired as a Senior Master Sargent on December 18, 1995, from Hill Air Force Base.