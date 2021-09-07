Philip R. Wilson – Cache Valley Daily

March 28, 1937 – September 3, 2021 (age 84) Phil passed away peacefully in his home on Friday September 3, 2021. He was born March 28, 1937 in Logan, Utah to Merril Wilson and Enid Bradshaw. After High School graduation he enlisted in the Navy at the age of 18, he served 4 years and was honorably discharged in 1959. He then worked at Thiokol Fire Department and retired after 40 years. His hobbies and interests were fishing, collecting coins and antique glassware.