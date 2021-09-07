East Toledo man pleads not guilty to murder, fireworks violations

An East Toledo man charged in two separate incidents, one an August shooting death and the other a Fourth of July fireworks explosion that injured several people, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Michael Marsh, 24, of the 800 block of Kingston Avenue, was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury in August for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, all with firearm specifications, for shooting and killing Earl Price, 64, on Aug. 3 during an altercation that began inside the Last Chance Saloon, 457 Oak St., a neighborhood bar, and moved out into the parking lot.

Mr. Marsh faces additional felony and misdemeanor charges for setting off fireworks that caused a rental U-Haul truck to blow up during a neighborhood party on July 4 in the 600 block of Berry Street. The blast injured at least four people and damaged at least two vehicles.

Mr. Marsh remains in custody on a $1.2 million bond, issued on Aug. 31, for the murder and assault charges. If bail is posted, he will be released on his own recognizance for the fireworks charges.

Mr. Marsh’s co-defendant in the shooting death of Mr. Price, Aaron Short, 26, of the 300 block of Park Avenue, is charged with complicity in the commission of felonious assault with a firearm specification and obstructing justice. Short is being held on $150,000 bond and is being represented by Kurt Bruderly.

During Mr. Marsh’s arraignment, the family of Earl Price stood by, maintaining a silent show of support in the courtroom.

Mr. Price worked for Atlas Van Lines as a mover. He left behind two adult children, a fiancé, and several grandchildren. On the tribute wall of his obituary, loved ones have shared more than 450 photos and an hour-long slideshow that displays each one.

The pictures tell the silent story of a smiling young boy in black-and-white and sepia tones who became a man with a full white beard who liked to ride motorcycles and spend time with friends and family at local taverns.

Attempts to reach Mr. Price’s family following court proceedings on Tuesday were unsuccessful. During the arraignment, when the issue of lowering Mr. Marsh’s bond was raised by his defense attorney, Ronnie Wingate, family members shook their heads in protest.

Mr. Wingate argued that the original bond was exorbitant for a single homicide, and that because Mr. Marsh, a lifelong Toledo resident, has ties to the community, has no previous convictions, and has regularly showed up for court dates, keeping him on any bond too high to pay effectively keeps him in custody on charges for which the judge could have opted to issue no bond.

“At this point, the only purpose of the bond is to keep him in custody, and that’s not the purpose of bond. If it were a reasonable bond, I would understand that,” Mr. Wingate argued.

Prosecutor Khaled Elwardany argued that due to the violent nature of the crime, which involved multiple gun shots, and the fact that no circumstances have changed since bond was originally set, it ought to be continued.

Mr. Wingate countered that it is Mr. Marsh’s right to have an improperly set bond rectified.

Judge Lori Olender opted to continue bond while she takes the time to research the matter in greater depth.

For now, Mr. Marsh will remain in custody at the Lucas County Corrections Center. He will next appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on Oct. 7.