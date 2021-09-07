Where You’ll Find Last-Minute Disney Dining Reservations: Late Summer 2021

Every Disney World blog can tell you that in order to get that precise restaurant you want, at the precise time, you need to be on top of making dining reservations. But what if you didn’t? There are many good reasons to book dining on the spur of the moment, knowing that you’ll need to be more flexible about where and when you eat. I’ve been tracking reservations that can be made on less than a week’s notice, and today we’ll take a look at trends over the last couple of months, as well as some great places that you’d be likely to find a table in September. The good news is: there are a ton of options right now.