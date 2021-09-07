CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat slide on stronger dollar

CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, soybean and wheat futures slipped on Tuesday as a stronger dollar, export concerns and early U.S. harvest activity weighed on the complex ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand report at the end of the week. Analysts anticipate the USDA's...

Agriculture Online

China to be world’s leading corn importer even with record crop

A favorable growing season and government policies that encourage crop rotations will result in a record corn crop in China, estimated the USDA. China is second to the United States as a corn producer and will be the world’s largest corn importer for the second year in a row, according to the monthly World Agricultural Production report.
Agriculture Online

Drought to reduce Canada's 2022 calf herd - USDA attache

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Ottawa:. "Both the Canadian cattle and swine herd will see contraction to begin 2022. The impacts from the 2021 drought will result in a lower Canadian calf crop in 2022. Imports of U.S. cattle are forecast to be stable on 2021 as there is a continued need to supplement the declining Canadian herd numbers. Lower carcass weights will see a reduction in beef production but strong global demand will support sustained export volumes. The construction of hog finishing space and additional slaughter capacity will support a larger Canadian pig crop in 2022. Assuming a resolution of processing capacity disruptions in 2022, fewer Canadian hogs will be exported to the United States. Pork production will also be modestly reduced on lower carcass weights. As with beef, the United States remains as the dominant import/export market for Canada for pork products. COVID-19 pandemic impacts are expected to linger into Fall and Winter 2021/22."
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn rebounds as U.S. crop ratings decline; wheat firms

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Tuesday with the market recouping losses from the previous session after a government report showed a decline in the condition of the U.S. corn crop. Wheat gained for the first time in six sessions while soybeans inched higher. FUNDAMENTALS. *...
bakingbusiness.com

USDA raises corn, soybean crop forecasts from August

WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture in its Sept. 10 Crop Production report forecast 2021 US corn and soybean production above August levels with corn also above the average of trade expectations but soybeans slightly below. The USDA forecast 2021 corn production at 14,996 million bus, up 2% from...
Agriculture Online

Ukraine winter grain sowing 5% complete -ministry

KYIV, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had sown 356,040 hectares of winter grains for the 2022 harvest as of Sept 13 or 5% of the expected area of 7.84 million hectares, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The area will include 6.68 million hectares of winter wheat, 1.02 million...
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 10-12 cents, corn up 3-5 cents, soy up 8-10 cents

CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 12 cents per bushel * Wheat futures firming on short-covering, technical buying after five straight days of declines. Concerns about global crop production also add support. * Canada's Statscan on Tuesday morning said that it expected the country's total wheat production would fall 38.3% to 21.7 million tonnes. * France's farm ministry on Tuesday lowered its estimate of 2021 soft wheat production to 36.06 million tonnes from 36.69 million due to wet summer weather. * Benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat contract found support at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range during the overnight trading session. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 12 cents at $6.99 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last 10-1/2 cents higher at $6.96-3/4 while MGEX December spring wheat was last up 9-3/4 cents at $8.85-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Rangebound trade expected in corn as traders monitor results of early U.S. harvest. * Traders watching to see if benchmark CBOT December corn contract can break through resistance at its 10-day moving average after failing to rise above that key technical point during the previous two sessions. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday afternoon said that 4% of the U.S. corn crop had been harvested. * CBOT December corn last traded up 4-1/2 cents at $5.17-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Soybean futures supported by recent string of export deals. * November soybeans were last up 9 cents at $12.93-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Argentine corn eats further into soy harvest outlook

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's corn crop will grow to a record 55 million tonnes in the 2021/22 season, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Tuesday, booming on expanded planting area at the expense of 2021/22 soybeans, the country's main cash crop. Argentina is the world's top...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms on global supply cuts, weaker U.S. dollar

CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures firmed on Tuesday as global supply concerns arise amid strong demand, while a weaker U.S. dollar supports U.S. trade. Corn inched higher after a weekly decline in U.S crop conditions reported by the U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA). Soybeans traded both sides of...
Agriculture Online

Have we sold enough grain with prices doubling, analyst asks

A lot has happened in the past 13 months, with prices moving from $3.07 corn futures to the $7.76 high May 13, 2021. Soybeans moved from $8.70 on August 7, 2020, to $16.60 on May 13, 2021, and HRS wheat moved from $4.95 on 8/7/20 to $9.54 on 8/13/21. Essentially,...
Agriculture Online

Argentina's 2020/21 soybean sales hit 29.4 mln tonnes -ministry

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold a total 29.4 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 crop, after registering sales over a seven-day period of 475,600 tonnes, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday. The sales volume of one of Argentina's main crops lagged that of...
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat gains as global supply scales back

CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures gained on Tuesday as key wheat-producing nations lower production outlooks, traders said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat gained 13-3/4 cents to $7.00-3/4 a bushel, a 2% jump, its biggest daily gain since August 18. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat added 15-1/2 cents to $7.01-3/4, while MGEX December spring wheat added 11-1/4 cents to $8.87-1/4. * France cut its estimate of soft wheat production by more than 600,000 tonnes on Tuesday to 36.06 million tonnes, citing wet summer weather in the European Union's biggest grain grower. * Canada's drought conditions damaged the wheat harvest even more than it appeared weeks ago, according to a Statistics Canada report estimating spring wheat output at 15.3 million tonnes, down 41% year over year. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in its Monday afternoon crop conditions report, pegged 12% of winter wheat planted, up from 5% the week prior. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Marguerita Choy)
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall as harvest progresses

CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed lower after mixed trade on Tuesday, pressured by harvest progress, though continued export optimism pared losses, analysts said. * CBOT November soybeans settled 2-1/4 cents lower at $12.82-1/2 a bushel. December soymeal futures lost $3.40 to $341.80 a ton, while December soyoil added 0.88 cents to 56.87 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 57% of U.S. soybeans good-to-excellent, unchanged from the week prior. * Top grain exporter Cargill says one of its closed grain export terminals in Westwego, Louisiana, has resumed barge loading after losing power due to Hurricane Ida in early September. Power has been restored to the company's Reserve, Louisiana, plant, but the damage has yet to be fully assessed, the company said. * Argentine farmers have sold a total 29.4 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 crop, after registering sales over a seven-day period of 475,600 tonnes, the Ministry of Agriculture said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
agfax.com

Corn Market: China Production at Record Level, U.S. Expecting 2nd Largest Harvest Ever

In its monthly World Agricultural Production report on Friday, USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) indicated that, “USDA estimates China marketing year (MY) 2021/22 corn production at a record 273.0 million metric tons (mmt), up 5.0 mmt or 2 percent from last month, up 5 percent from last year, and 5 percent above the 5-year average of 260.3 mmt.
wisfarmer.com

USDA adjusts production estimates upward for corn and soybeans

The monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, released today by USDA’s Office of the Chief Economist, increased corn supply for the start of the new marketing year, largely driven by the 600,000 additional acres farmers planted. USDA dropped the soybean supply due to a 400,000-acre decrease in soybeans planted but bumped up the cotton supply despite a 530,000-acre decrease.
bakingbusiness.com

USDA projects smallest wheat carryover in eight years

KANSAS CITY — The US Department of Agriculture in its September World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report issued Sept. 10 lowered its forecast for the carryover of wheat on June 1, 2022, to 615 million bus, down 12 million from the August outlook and down 229 million bus, or 27%, from 844 million bus in 2021. It would be the smallest US wheat carryover since 590 million bus in 2014.
hoosieragtoday.com

USDA Releases WASDE/Crop Production Reports

USDA released the Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate Reports Friday. USDA is calling for higher corn and soybean production in the U.S. Corn production is forecast at 15 billion bushels, up 246 million bushels from last month on increases to harvested area and yield, which is 176.3 bushels per acre, up 1.7 bushels. Harvested area is 85.1 million acres, up 600,000. The U.S. corn outlook is for larger supplies, increased feed and residual use, greater exports, and higher ending stocks. The season-average corn price dropped 30 cents to $5.45 a bushel.
Agriculture Online

The U.S. corn crop is 4% harvested, USDA reports

U.S. corn harvest is slightly behind five-year averages. Overall, both crops’ progress fell from a week ago, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 87% of the U.S. corn crop in the dent stage vs. the 81% five-year average. The USDA pegged 37% of...
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat export prices up for ninth week with higher tax

MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose for the ninth consecutive week last week as the country's export tax continued to grow, analysts said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in early October was $300 a tonne, free on board (FOB), at the end of last week, up $0.50 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat as having risen $2 to $303 a tonne while barley was steady at $260 a tonne. "Russian wheat continues to lose its competitive edge, but the unpredictable export tax does not allow exporters to lower prices," Sovecon said. The wheat export tax, which Moscow has set on a weekly basis since June, will rise to $52.50 a tonne for Sept. 15-21, up from the current $46.50. The price index on which the tax is based remains lower than the actual FOB price. "The index remains a big unpredictable variable for the prices, implying bigger risks that exporters need to reflect in price. In theory, it should continue to rise at a fast pace," Sovecon said. Domestic wheat prices fell in response to more active supply from farmers, who think that the upside is quite limited with the current export tax or need to free up storage for other crops, Sovecon added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 14,925 roubles/t -175 rbls class wheat, ($204.14) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 33,525 rbls/t +925 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic 91,500 rbls/t -3,350 rbls sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,220/t -$10 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,250/t +$10 oil (IKAR) - soybeans 47,500 rbls/t -1,900 rbls (Sovecon) - white sugar, $622/t +$7.2 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.1110 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman)
