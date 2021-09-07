GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat slide on stronger dollar

CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 12 cents per bushel * Wheat futures firming on short-covering, technical buying after five straight days of declines. Concerns about global crop production also add support. * Canada's Statscan on Tuesday morning said that it expected the country's total wheat production would fall 38.3% to 21.7 million tonnes. * France's farm ministry on Tuesday lowered its estimate of 2021 soft wheat production to 36.06 million tonnes from 36.69 million due to wet summer weather. * Benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat contract found support at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range during the overnight trading session. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 12 cents at $6.99 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last 10-1/2 cents higher at $6.96-3/4 while MGEX December spring wheat was last up 9-3/4 cents at $8.85-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Rangebound trade expected in corn as traders monitor results of early U.S. harvest. * Traders watching to see if benchmark CBOT December corn contract can break through resistance at its 10-day moving average after failing to rise above that key technical point during the previous two sessions. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday afternoon said that 4% of the U.S. corn crop had been harvested. * CBOT December corn last traded up 4-1/2 cents at $5.17-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Soybean futures supported by recent string of export deals. * November soybeans were last up 9 cents at $12.93-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

