Public Health

West Virginia leads nation in covid acceleration, straining hospitals

By Brad McElhinny
Metro News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia is blowing past the rest of the nation for how quickly the number of covid cases are accelerating, and hospitals are feeling the strain. “Cases in West Virginia are speeding up faster than they ever have, and they’re speeding up faster than anywhere else in the country,” said Emory Parker, the data project manager at STAT, a national media company that investigates and reports on health, medicine and life sciences.

