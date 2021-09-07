Breathing From Your Behind?

For Brooklyn electro-pop duo Water From Your Eyes, the path to clarity is paved with playful misdirection. On a pair of spoken-word interludes on their fifth album, Structure, frenzied dance punk careens into silence, suddenly replaced by the sort of dry, dead-air ambience you’d expect from a podcast. Within these hushed eye-of-the-storm moments, one smack in the middle of each side of the record, vocalist Rachel Brown plays a kind of word-game version of Exquisite Corpse. Repurposing the lyrics from album centerpiece “Quotations,” they pluck out nouns and adjectives and glue them to one another, seemingly at random, until they resemble the mutterings of a person talking in their sleep: “You’re the embers go sunlight/A line fake feel matching colors/Myth a revealing another constantly now.” Even at their quietest, Water From Your Eyes can’t resist cracking a surrealist joke, dragging you down a rabbit hole of “memories down of in sounds.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO