Crash victim identified as Henryetta Public School teacher

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 9/7/21: A Facebook post shared by Henryetta Public Schools shows that Tina Berry was a middle school teacher with the district.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized. However, if it falls on a school day, arrangements will be made so students and staff members can attend the service. Counselors are available to anyone in need.

The MS football game versus Haskell has been rescheduled to Oct. 5.

A woman was killed Monday evening following a car crash on Highway 75 in Okfuskee County.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Tina Berry was driving a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the northbound lanes of Highway 75 near Weleetka around 9 p.m.

Berry left the roadway onto the shoulder. She hit a cement culvert, traveled along the culvert, and hit another one. Berry was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

