My Slow Adventure in Ireland’s Under-the-Radar Northwest

 7 days ago
A banker-turned-travel-writer’s firsthand account of slowing down to soak up the gorgeous scenery, farm-to-table cuisine, and other pleasures of Derry/Strabane and Leitrim. “This is postcard Ireland,” I’m told. It’s true. I’ve been in Ireland four days and seen patchwork fields and bucolic countryside while exploring the walled city of Derry, its easily accessible surrounding natural landscape, and Leitrim, a charming small county. And by immersing myself in wild places and natural spaces and engaging with the environment at a slower pace—aka having a “slow adventure”—I’ve also discovered Ireland beyond the surface level.

