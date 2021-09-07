My Slow Adventure in Ireland’s Under-the-Radar Northwest

Extreme novelty confectionary specialists Bompas & Parr have announced a colourful new project as part of the Royal Docks Originals Festival. In what is not unexpectedly being billed as a global first, they are creating a ‘flavour rainbow’ under a flyover in the docks. Basically, it’ll churn out a colourful flavoured mist, with each bit carrying the taste of some import that once came through the docks prior to their decline as actual docks and gentrification into the sort of place that has flavour rainbows. Think pineapple. Think watermelon. Think coffee. Thing spices. Think a damn good time.

