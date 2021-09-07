Severe thunderstorms, flash flooding possible Wednesday

Effective: 2021-09-13 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Morris County in northern New Jersey Northeastern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Central Warren County in northwestern New Jersey Northeastern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 115 AM EDT. * At 912 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Hackettstown, Washington, Belvidere, Peapack And Gladstone, Oxford, Chester, East Bangor, Beatyestown, Great Meadows-Vienna, Brass Castle, Long Valley, and Succasunna-Kenvil. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO