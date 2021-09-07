CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Severe thunderstorms, flash flooding possible Wednesday

By Tyler Jankoski
mynbc5.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday night will be clear and cool. The humidity ticks up a bit on Wednesday, and a line of thunderstorms with very heavy rain is expected to arrive in the afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts over 60 mph are possible, along with a small chance for a tornado. Flash...

www.mynbc5.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY

Strong thunderstorms possible Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Strong thunderstorms are on the way Wednesday across the Mountain State. A Level 2 severe thunderstorm risk is in the cards for parts of Monongalia, Preston, Garrett, and Marion counties Wednesday afternoon and evening. A Level 1 severe thunderstorm risk is out for the rest of north-central...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Severe Weather Possible Wednesday

Overnight into Wednesday things will begin quiet and calm, but we'll be preparing for yet again another busy weather afternoon!. Weather Warn Day | A Cold Front will be pushing in from the west, and as it moves through, will spark thunderstorms across the state. The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep our area in a Slight Risk or a Level 2 out of 5. This means that scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible through the afternoon and evening as the front sweeps through the region.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Thunderstorms#Tornado#Extreme Weather
WMTW

Maine faces a growing threat of severe thunderstorms on Wednesday

The middle of the week looks to be a little bumpy with the weather. A warm front arrives Tuesday night bringing some very humid air into Maine. It will also bring a chance for showers and a few storms into Wednesday morning. A following cold front will then race through...
MAINE STATE
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Morris County in northern New Jersey Northeastern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Central Warren County in northwestern New Jersey Northeastern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 115 AM EDT. * At 912 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Hackettstown, Washington, Belvidere, Peapack And Gladstone, Oxford, Chester, East Bangor, Beatyestown, Great Meadows-Vienna, Brass Castle, Long Valley, and Succasunna-Kenvil. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WMUR.com

Severe thunderstorm potential for New Hampshire on Wednesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong cold front will approach New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon with a line of downpours and thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe. Ahead of that cold front, a warm front moving through Tuesday night will trigger a few scattered showers and thundershowers. There is a low chance of a strong thunderstorm overnight Tuesday in northern New Hampshire.
ENVIRONMENT
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 blog: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — A cold front will push in later this evening but a few widely scattered showers or storms will be possible well ahead of the front this afternoon. As the front approaches this evening, a line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to form. This line will start in northwest central Indiana after 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Texas Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1247 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges moderate rainfall continuing to fall across the warned area at times. Water is covering some of the area roadways and several stream gages in the area continue to show runoff continuing. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Central Gardens, Hamshire, Sabine Pass, China, Rose City, Pine Forest, Port Acres, Southeast Texas Regional Airport, La Belle, Fannett and Orangefield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Q106.5

Strong Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday For Bangor Area

Forecasters are waring of the possibility of severe weather Wednesday in the Bangor area. The National Weather Service is warning of the possibility of strong thunderstorms Wednesday. Rain showers begin overnight Tuesday, with possible early morning thunderstorms. Throughout the day Wednesday, strong to severe thunderstorms are likely, especially in the afternoon. The main threat from these storms will be gusty winds and small hail.
BANGOR, ME
mynbc5.com

Severe thunderstorms likely Wednesday

Tuesday will be partly sunny and comfortable, with highs in the low to mid 70s and no humidity!. Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday. The line of thunderstorms will first enter northern New York in the very early morning hours of Wednesday, before weakening by morning. Then, Wednesday...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

WEATHER AWARE: Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Moisture from Nicholas will stream into the Gulf Coast setting up an active 24-36 hours ahead with heavy rain and a low-end tornado threat. Light to moderate rain has been constant over the region and that looks to continue through the evening. Overcast skies will stick around with light winds out of the east. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower and middle 70s. Areas of heavy rain will move in from the west after midnight. This will lead to a flood threat Wednesday morning. Anticipate a wet drive into work and school.
MOBILE, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 22:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Matagorda County in southeastern Texas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1031 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing and may worsen as additional rainfall occurs. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matagorda and Sargent. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MATAGORDA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Texas Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1247 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges moderate rainfall continuing to fall across the warned area at times. Water is covering some of the area roadways and several stream gages in the area continue to show runoff continuing. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Central Gardens, Hamshire, Sabine Pass, China, Rose City, Pine Forest, Port Acres, Southeast Texas Regional Airport, La Belle, Fannett and Orangefield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for George, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: George; Stone FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal and Mobile Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George and Stone. * From late tonight through Thursday evening. * Tropical Storm Nicholas should weaken to a depression and move slowly east across Louisiana through Thursday. Heavy rain appears increasingly likely across southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. There may even be the potential for very heavy rainfall and excessive rainfall totals in some locations where slow moving thunderstorms move repeatedly over the same areas. Rainfall totals between 5 and 10 inches appear likely over the flash flood watch area, with localized amounts in excess of 15 inches.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Morris County in northern New Jersey Northeastern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Central Warren County in northwestern New Jersey Northeastern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 115 AM EDT. * At 912 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Hackettstown, Washington, Belvidere, Peapack And Gladstone, Oxford, Chester, East Bangor, Beatyestown, Great Meadows-Vienna, Brass Castle, Long Valley, and Succasunna-Kenvil. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for George, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: George; Stone FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal and Mobile Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George and Stone. * From late tonight through Thursday evening. * Tropical Storm Nicholas should weaken to a depression and move slowly east across Louisiana through Thursday. Heavy rain appears increasingly likely across southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. There may even be the potential for very heavy rainfall and excessive rainfall totals in some locations where slow moving thunderstorms move repeatedly over the same areas. Rainfall totals between 5 and 10 inches appear likely over the flash flood watch area, with localized amounts in excess of 15 inches.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wktn.com

Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

Much needed rain showers are in the forecast. To go along with those, a few thunderstorms are also likely tonight. An isolated strong or severe storm will be possible with gusty or damaging winds being the primary threat. Stay tuned for the latest forecast on WKTN.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Texas Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1247 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges moderate rainfall continuing to fall across the warned area at times. Water is covering some of the area roadways and several stream gages in the area continue to show runoff continuing. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Central Gardens, Hamshire, Sabine Pass, China, Rose City, Pine Forest, Port Acres, Southeast Texas Regional Airport, La Belle, Fannett and Orangefield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy