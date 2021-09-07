CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dennis Prevo, PE

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrevo relocated to Tampa office to lead Wade Trim’s Florida Water Resources Group and strengthen the local design-build (DB) and alternative delivery team. He brings 30 years of experience in project engineering, management, and construction for large civil infrastructure programs, including urban water and wastewater treatment facilities and pipeline projects. A DB and alternative delivery project expert, Prevo helped deliver the DB portion for the largest biosolids facility in North America.

Jeff Conar, PE

With over 20 years of experience in civil engineering, Jeff Conar, PE has joined the Chastain-Skillman, Inc. (CSI) team as a Civil Project Manager in the Nashville branch. A LEED Accredited Professional, Jeff will primarily focus on projects involving civil site design and development, roadway, and utility design, grading and drainage design, stormwater management and detention design, and water wastewater system engineering for the Greater Nashville region.
Dennis Tapiero

ECS Mid-Atlantic, LLC is excited to announce the addition of Dennis Tapiero as Business Development Manager in Chantilly, VA. As Business Development Manager, Dennis excels at creating initiatives focused on helping clients achieve their goals and implementing business development strategies that increase growth and success. Dennis’ 30 years of commercial real estate brokerage experience, along with the relationships he has cultivated along the way will serve as a valuable resource to ECS.
Employers beware the 'new hire cliff'

It’s a job seeker’s market out there, with industries across the boar hurting to find qualified individuals to round out their workforces. Thus, when companies do successfully find the right candidates to fit their needs, it’s imperative that they make sure the onboarding process goes smoothly. These days, with many hirings done completely or partially via a virtual platform, there’s a lot that can get overlooked.
St. Louis medtech startup Radiologics acquired by Twin Cities firm Flywheel

St. Louis startup Radiologics, which provides software and services for imaging-based clinical trial workflows, has joined forces with a fast-growing company in the Twin Cities. Minneapolis-based Flywheel said Wednesday it has acquired Radiologics. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. As part of the deal, both companies will now...
One of Oakland's most active developers poised to break ground on 16-story residential tower

Construction on a 16-story residential tower near downtown Oakland is getting closer. Developer Holland Partner Group applied for permits Sept. 9 for on-site infrastructure improvements and grading to facilitate construction on nearly an acre at 2359 Harrison St. The Vancouver, Washington, company does not anticipate starting construction until 2022, Kristin...
The List: First Coast's top women-owned businesses 2021

Jacksonville's business community — and its community writ large — has been shaped for decades by women who have led banks, headed up nonprofits, founded startups and more. For the past 18 years, the Jacksonville Business Journal has sought to honor those women with the Women of Influence award. This...
Manufacturers in Georgia seek more workers

Help is still wanted in Georgia manufacturing. While several factors can make it tough to fill jobs, manufacturers -- through education partnerships, training programs, online outreach and other efforts -- are seeking solutions. “Everybody is facing challenges in finding talent,” said Andrea Harper, director of membership and workforce development at...
Investors contribute to Orlando’s dwindling home inventory and rising prices

Metro Orlando’s home inventory experienced a net loss of 399 available homes in April, and investors were responsible for more than a third of that depletion. In some cities, investors are selling properties and putting more homes on the market than they’re snatching up. However, investor buyers in metro Orlando accounted for a net loss of 151 homes in April, according to a recent report from Realtor.com.
4 ways fintech lenders can help homebuyers navigate the hot Phoenix housing market

Phoenix’s housing market is as hot as the area’s sandy surroundings. But unlike the desert, where temperatures drop at night, the metro housing market shows few signs of cooling off. Phoenix’s year-over-year home prices spiked nearly 26% in May, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price...
Funding available for emergency home repair

St. Joseph County has available nearly $90,000 for emergency home repair, such as furnaces, water heaters, plumbing issues, roof replacement, electrical and sewer upgrades and well-replacement. It does come with stipulations. Money available is a zero-interest loan with no payment due until the house is sold, title transferred, or the...
TG Missouri Corporation announces $19 million expansion plan

New Albany, Ind. — Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary TG Missouri Corporation, announced its intention to expand its Southern Indiana presence with a re-purposed manufacturing facility in New Albany. TG Missouri Corporation is a global leader in producing a wide range of products for a comfortable vehicle interior,...
Stephenville gets $100K USDA grant to promote energy efficiency

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week the investment of $464 million to build or improve renewable energy infrastructure and to help rural communities, agricultural producers and businesses lower energy costs in 48 states and Puerto Rico. Acting Texas State Director Daniel Torres announced that 18 of those projects...
Summit BHC swaps PE owners

Franklin-based behavioral health and addiction treatment provider Summit BHC has a new owner, with Patient Square Capital buying the 24-facility network of clinics from private equity firms based in San Francisco and New York. Financial terms of FFL Partners' and Lee Equity Partners' sale of Summit to Patient Square Capital...
