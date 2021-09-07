Dennis Prevo, PE
Prevo relocated to Tampa office to lead Wade Trim’s Florida Water Resources Group and strengthen the local design-build (DB) and alternative delivery team. He brings 30 years of experience in project engineering, management, and construction for large civil infrastructure programs, including urban water and wastewater treatment facilities and pipeline projects. A DB and alternative delivery project expert, Prevo helped deliver the DB portion for the largest biosolids facility in North America.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0