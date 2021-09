It’s the first Sunday morning of the NFL season, and as Week 1 is just a few hours away, you are sitting there with zero bets placed. The lines are now sharp as a tack from all of the early money, and the board is as dry as it gets for value. This shows how important it is to watch the lines from the minute they are released the week before. One of the biggest things that can work against the average bettor is not seeking out that early value before the sharp money comes in to adjust the lines. You need to be making bets as early on as possible because we will see some movement, and it’s not going to be favorable most of the time.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO