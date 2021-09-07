CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

9/11 Stair Climb

League City, Texas
League City, Texas
Join the League City Volunteer Fire Department at the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor those lives lost on September 11, 2001. This is the 20th Anniversary Commemoration. League City volunteer firefighters will strap on their gear to walk 110 flights of bleachers at the Clear Creek ISD Challenger Stadium, a tribute to the number of stairs in the twin towers. Residents who attend can watch and or participate.

Place: Clear Creek ISD Challenger Stadium, 1955 W Nasa Blvd, Webster, Tx.

#9 11 Memorial
League City, Texas

League City, Texas

The city of League City has a small portion north of Clear Creek within Harris County zoned for residential and commercial uses.

