CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

SOulFully Textured, A Natural Hair Experience

baystatebanner.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOulFully Textured, A Natural Hair Experience is about the empowerment in loving your authentic self. It is an experience in and celebration of naturally textured hair, specifically designed to educate, eradicate and inspire! The event is highly interactive and features natural hair discussions, a paint party, vendor shopping, screenings of the movie “Back To Natural” and a healing workshop with the film’s director and clinical psychologist Dr. Gillian Scott-Ward where attendees will explore what a liberated relationship wth their hair looks like, giveaways, and more.

www.baystatebanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
studybreaks.com

4 Things That Helped Me Appreciate My Natural Hair

There’s a lot of information on how to take care of it, but here are a few ways to really, fully embrace it. Almost any woman of color who has worn her natural hair understands the highs and lows of accepting what their natural texture looks like. For Black women specifically, hair is an extremely intimate part of their identity. From a young age, Black women with tighter curls or “coils” are praised or chastised based on their ability to withstand the burning sensation brought about from a relaxer or the pull and tug of a brush against tangled hair.
HAIR CARE
snntv.com

10 Best game changing tips to help women of color transition to natural hair

Originally Posted On: https://mytruetouch.net/10-best-game-changing-tips-to-help-women-of-color-transition-to-natural-hair/. Going natural is often a fantastic sort of self-love and self-expression for several women. Especially those who want to change their hair color, straighten or apply the other chemical that features a permanent and irreversible effect thereon. And for several women who have always been natural, it’s just a part of their personality.
HAIR CARE
Essence

Know Your Types & Work Your Texture

Black hair is the ultimate form of self expression. Much like fashion, your hair reflects your mood and your personality. Whether you wear corn rows and twists or embrace your natural locks, knowing your hair type (or types) is key to getting the look you want. So, we went right to the source for advice on type, texture, and tips for picking the right products, Renee Gadar, Aveda Global Artistic Director, Texture.
HAIR CARE
ocmomblog.com

3 Tips On How To Stop Natural Hair Breakage and excessive shedding

Hair, like houseplants, needs proper sustenance or it may begin to exhibit indications of distress. Everyone wants their hair to be strong, glossy, beautiful, and healthy, therefore we typically take additional care to achieve this. Sometimes you don’t know what is causing your hair to break or shed excessively. To determine the source of the problem, it is critical to start at the beginning often with your hair regimen, water consumption, and dietary habits though there are other possible causes. When you consider your eating habits don’t do unhealthy diets as this can also limit hair growth.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Hair#Wth#Soulfully Textured
TrendHunter.com

Textural Glow-in-the-Dark Sneakers

The conceptual TOKIO Sneakers have been designed by Juan Manuel Vegas as a footwear style that provides an illusory, unexpected silhouette and finish for avid shoe aficionados to admire. The sneakers are constructed with a split-surface design that is incorporated with a glow-in-the-dark phosphorescent detailing that allows them to appear effortlessly in the darkness. These glowing components combine to create a silhouette that looks as though it's a light-dotted cityscape.
APPAREL
Byrdie

Ten Important Lessons I Learned On My Natural Hair Journey

Going natural is so much more than rediscovering your curls and coils—it's a lifestyle that introduces self-discovery and self-love in a whole new way. Had I known three years ago that chopping my chemically damaged strands would change my life for the better, I would have grabbed a pair of scissors at first sight of trouble. Each year since the day I finally decided to stand over my bathroom sink and chop off my hair, I've learned valuable lessons that have shaped how I treat my hair and myself.
HAIR CARE
fox5dc.com

FOX 5's Jeannette Reyes talks natural hair in viral TikTok

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - FOX 5's Jeannette Reyes is no stranger to going viral on TikTok and her most recent claim to fame is all about embracing your natural hair. It can take people of color a long time to learn to love their natural or curly hair, Jeannette says, and each person has their own journey.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
MindBodyGreen

15 Best Cream Blushes For A Dewy, Natural Flush + Expert Application Tips

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Every beauty fan has their desert island makeup product. Mine? It's 100% blush. Even on days I don't wear a stitch of makeup, I'll still sometimes catch myself swirling a peachy number on my cheekbones. Blush breathes life into your complexion, adds dimension to your visage, and exudes a joyful energy (especially now). Let's be honest: How can you not shoot yourself a grin after glazing your cheeks in taffy pink?
MAKEUP
Well+Good

The Best Heat Protectants for Natural Hair To Add to Your Styling Routine ASAP

If you want to maintain healthy natural hair, a heat protectant is a must-have for your beauty regimen. Seriously. No matter if you like to wear your hair curly or quickly touch up your hair with a flat iron, your strands are at risk any time you turn up the heat. This is especially true for natural and textured hair styles, since too much heat could actually end up ruining your precious curl pattern if you're not careful.
HAIR CARE
HelloGiggles

Learning to Embrace My Natural Hair as an Afro-Latina Was a Bumpy Road

There are so many colorful aspects of Latinx culture—one of them being our vibrant, unapologetic approach to beauty. We come from generations of passed down secrets and insider tips, but as the world changes, so does the way we view makeup, skincare, hair, and more. Here's how we're mixing things up and bringing fuego to Latinx beauty today.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Glamoriser salon results touch dryer review: Can the frizz-busting gadget transform our dry locks?

Anyone with persistent frizz knows how tough it is to shift. Whether it’s hot air, cold air, rain or humidity, everything seems to make it worse, and so many products claiming to beat it fall short of expectations.But some solutions work better than others. Ionic technology is the gold standard of haircare right now, utilised in numerous hair dryers to minimise the loss of moisture. By blasting your strands with negative ions, it neutralises the static charge that causes flyaways and leaves you with a sleeker, smoother finish.As if ionic technology isn’t powerful enough, Glamoriser has paired it with an...
HAIR CARE
Upworthy

Brazilian street artist cleverly uses trees as 'natural hair' for portraits of girls and women

Over the years, with the advancement of technology and living conditions, the connection between humans and our planet Earth has drifted further and further apart. Caught up in our busy urban lifestyles, we've come to take the very root of our existence for granted. Even as we breathe the air it produces and drink the water running through it's veins, most of us rarely spare a thought for the incredible and rich history of this heavenly body we call home. Luckily, some artists are more in tune with mother nature than the rest of us and take it upon themselves to remind us of its unmatched beauty and capabilities.
VISUAL ART
latest-hairstyles.com

21 Short, Stacked Inverted Bob Haircut Ideas to Spice Up Your Style

A popular, short stacked inverted bob has short layers in the back that continues to get long in the front. It’s a trendy look for women of all ages desiring an edgy yet feminine appeal. Whether with straight or textured locks—a bob cut is a perfect canvas for various hairstyles....
HAIR CARE
thedcvoice.com

The Hair Industry

As an African American female, you always want your hair to look amazing. Something about looking put-together all of the time makes me feel a million times better. Keeping up with yourself, on the other hand, can be very costly. Black hair isn’t always ideal to wear out because it can be difficult to manage (depending on your hair texture). It can be damaged if it is straightened frequently, and too much manipulation might lead to breakage. Protective styles are the greatest option, but they can be costly.
HAIR CARE
TODAY.com

What is lip oil? Makeup artists share why you should use this gloss alternative

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Lipsticks, glosses,...
MAKEUP
thecut.com

The Perfumer Whose Sheets Smell Like Rose Water

Scientific studies confirm that, of all the senses, smell offers the best recall. In “Scent Memories,” the Cut asks people about the scents they associate with different times in their lives. ﻿Next up is Alia Raza, founder of niche luxury fragrance brand Régime des Fleurs. Raza recently collaborated with editor...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy