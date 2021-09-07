SOulFully Textured, A Natural Hair Experience
SOulFully Textured, A Natural Hair Experience is about the empowerment in loving your authentic self. It is an experience in and celebration of naturally textured hair, specifically designed to educate, eradicate and inspire! The event is highly interactive and features natural hair discussions, a paint party, vendor shopping, screenings of the movie “Back To Natural” and a healing workshop with the film’s director and clinical psychologist Dr. Gillian Scott-Ward where attendees will explore what a liberated relationship wth their hair looks like, giveaways, and more.www.baystatebanner.com
Comments / 0