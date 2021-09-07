SOulFully Textured, A Natural Hair Experience

Over the years, with the advancement of technology and living conditions, the connection between humans and our planet Earth has drifted further and further apart. Caught up in our busy urban lifestyles, we've come to take the very root of our existence for granted. Even as we breathe the air it produces and drink the water running through it's veins, most of us rarely spare a thought for the incredible and rich history of this heavenly body we call home. Luckily, some artists are more in tune with mother nature than the rest of us and take it upon themselves to remind us of its unmatched beauty and capabilities.

VISUAL ART ・ 7 DAYS AGO