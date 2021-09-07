Our Community Health Fair is back this year on Saturday, September 11 at Hometown Heroes Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free flu shots and health screenings will be provided.

Come out and enjoy exercise demos, free giveaways, cooking demos and more! The purpose of the Health Fair is to increase health awareness and provide health and wellness education and prevention information. Admission is free.

For more information, contact Mary Shelley at mary.shelley@leaguecitytx.gov.