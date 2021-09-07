CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard University cancels classes after ransomware attack

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward University canceled classes Tuesday as it continues to investigate a ransomware attack on the school’s network, according to an interim update on the situation posted by the university, which is in Washington, DC. The university’s information technology team detected “unusual activity” on the network last week and shut it...

localnews8.com

