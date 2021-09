The global semiconductor shortages are reportedly not ending any time soon. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Toshiba has expressed concern that the chip shortages could last another two years, despite previous projections from Cisco that it’d continue for just another six months. “The supply of chips will remain very tight until at least September next year,” said Toshiba’s Takeshi Kamebuchi, who overlooks the production of semiconductors. “In some cases, we may find some customers not being fully served until 2023.”

