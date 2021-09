After Illuminati Hotties’ debut album Kiss Yr Fremenies became a word-of-mouth indie sensation, project mastermind Sarah Tudzin quickly wrote and recorded a follow-up with plans to release it in 2020. When the band’s label Tiny Engines became the center of a scandal regarding royalty payments, Tudzin’s plans changed. Instead of handing over LP2 to the label, she fulfilled her two-album Tiny Engines contract with last year’s wild “mixtape” Free I.H.: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For. Now she’s launched her own imprint called Snack Shack Tracks under the Hopeless Records umbrella and is rolling out the one you’ve been waiting for — though, let’s be real, the mixtape was also sublime.

