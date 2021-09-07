CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 NFC North preview: Key storylines, X-factors & more

By John Healy, Chris Emma, Cam Ellis, Will Burchfield
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AUDACY) The NFC North has been dominated by the Green Bay Packers over the last two years, and they'll likely again be the ones with the targets on their back in 2021. There has been a lot of changes around the rest of the NFC North though. The Bears drafted a new quarterback in Justin Fields, while the Lions traded star quarterback Matthew Stafford for quarterback Jared Goff. Meanwhile, the Vikings have a budding star in receiver Justin Jefferson looking to duplicate a breakout rookie season.

