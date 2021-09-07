CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Parties focus on key battlegrounds in tight Canadian election

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG, Manitoba/MONTREAL (Reuters) – Canada’s federal election race is so close that even a few swing districts on the western Prairies, a region usually hostile to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, may be key to his hopes to stay in power, analysts say. Trudeau, 49, called an election for Sept....

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Has Justin Trudeau's snap election backfired? Sheen wears off Canadian Camelot

It seemed like shrewd politics when Justin Trudeau decided to call an early election in mid-August. He had a poll lead of nearly 7 points, his government was thought to have handled the coronavirus pandemic well, and unemployment was falling. The Conservatives, meanwhile, were in disarray, with right-wing columnists having...
ELECTIONS
Complex

Justin Trudeau Tied With Erin O’Toole as Election Nears

It looks like the Liberals and Conservatives are deadlocked as they campaign with less than a week left to go before the Canadian federal election. A new poll conducted by Leger in collaboration with The Canadian Press has Justin Trudeau’s Liberals and Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives tied with 32 percent of decided votes. The NDP are closely behind in third place with 20 percent.
WORLD
vpr.org

Reporter Debrief: Liberal Party Seeks Majority In Upcoming Canadian Election

Next Monday, Sept. 20, Canadians will go to the polls in a snap election called last month by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau’s Liberal party is governing with the most seats in Parliament, but it does not have an outright majority. Trudeau is seeking to change that, but the polls are close, with no party appearing likely to take a clear majority.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Williams
Person
Justin Trudeau
kdal610.com

Canada opposition chief lashes “partying” PM Trudeau as election race tightens

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The head of Canada’s opposition Conservatives, facing possible election defeat, on Monday stepped up his attacks on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, portraying him as a scandal-hit party goer obsessed with keeping power. Recent polls show Trudeau’s ruling Liberals have recovered from early setbacks and could eke out...
POLITICS
wkzo.com

Factbox: The federal party leaders contesting Canada’s election

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Here are brief profiles of the Canadian political party leaders contesting the Sept 20 election. Justin Trudeau (Liberals) – Trudeau, 49, has been prime minister since November 2015 after he became the first leader to take a party from third place to an election win. He then lost his parliamentary majority in 2019 after old photos emerged of him dressed in blackface and now heads a minority government. Trudeau, the son of former longtime Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, has championed gender equality, toughened environmental laws, and spent heavily on economic and social supports amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His party also launched a national daycare program, signing deals with a majority of provinces before the election was called. He has twice been found in breach of federal ethics rules. Trudeau has faced crowds of angry protesters, most of them opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He sank in polls early in the campaign but recent surveys suggest he is recovering.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Touting Unity, Trudeau’s Election Instead Exposes a Nation Divided

The coronavirus in the U.S. has sparked pitched battles between states and cities, schools and families over mask and vaccine mandates that have become the subjects of overlapping directives and court decisions establishing and then setting aside precedent at a dizzying pace. The turmoil hasn't been as divisive in other...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Election#Liberal Party#Winnipeg#Reuters#House Of Commons#Liberals#Conservatives#Ipsos Public Affairs#Canadians#Nanos Research#Ctv#Mount Royal University#New Democratic Party#Ndp#Beauport#Maritime#Greens
BBC

Canada federal election: A look at the key numbers driving the campaign

Canadians go to the polls on 20 September after a short 35-day election campaign sprint. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called this snap election in mid-August in the hopes his Liberal party could secure a majority of seats in the House of Commons, arguing Canadians needed a say in the pandemic recovery.
ELECTIONS
WRAL

Trudeau criticized at debate for calling Canadian election

TORONTO — The leaders of Canada’s opposition parties criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for calling parliamentary elections during a pandemic, speaking Wednesday night during their second debate of the campaign. Trudeau called the vote last month hoping to win a majority of seats in Parliament, but polls indicate his Liberal...
ELECTIONS
WCAX

Canadian election a referendum on Trudeau COVID policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two weeks Canadians hit the polls to pick a new government. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for the election last month, two years ahead of when voters were scheduled to cast ballots. But a surge in the delta variant and disputes over COVID policy could now backfire on his efforts to consolidate his Liberal Party power.
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Canada
Telegraph

Justin Trudeau accused of triggering 'unnecessary' Canadian election

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, has been accused of triggering an "unnecessary" election during the middle of the pandemic in a fiery first debate, as his popularity slips in the polls. Mr Trudeau, who leads the Liberal party, was criticised by Conservative rival Erin O’Toole for "putting his own...
ELECTIONS
Grand Forks Herald

Mike Jacobs: Canadians hurtle toward another election

Canadians are heading for a federal election, and they’re in a hurry about it. This is a “snap” election called on Aug. 15. The election is set for Monday Sept. 20, less than three weeks away and less than six weeks since the election call. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calculated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wiartonecho.com

Trudeau has abandoned promise to lower cellphone bills, says NDP

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said Tuesday the Liberals have abandoned the promise they made in the last federal election to lower cellphone bills, accusing leader Justin Trudeau of siding with “big telecom.”. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Canadians pay...
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Canadian Amazon facility files for union vote -union

(Reuters) – Workers at an Amazon facility in the Canadian province of Alberta have filed a request with the provincial labor board to carry out a union vote, a major labor union said on Tuesday. Teamsters Local Union 362 filed for a vote on union representation at an Amazon fulfillment...
LABOR ISSUES
101 WIXX

Factbox – UK government outlines COVID plan for winter months

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Tuesday outlined how its plans to tackle COVID-19 during the colder months when it expects other respiratory diseases like flu to put extra pressure on the health service. Health minister Sajid Javid said there were five points to the plan, plus a “Plan B” which...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy