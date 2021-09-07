Swift County resident dies from COVID-19-related illness

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday reported 2088 additional cases of COVID-19. Due to Labor Day, the reporting period is only current as of last Friday. Minnesota's pandemic total is now more than 657,000, and of that number, nearly 636,000 victims have recovered. There were 12 deaths reported Tuesday, including a person in their late 70s from Swift County. The state's death toll is now at 7856 since the first COVID-19-related death was reported March 21st 2020. Locally, Stearns County Tuesday reported 66 cases of coronavirus, there were 17 in Kandiyohi, 13 in Meeker, 10 in Pope, 5 in both Renville and Swift and 3 cases reported in Chippewa County. The figures were based on approximately 34,500 test results.