College Sports

Randy Edsall is out again at U-Conn., and this exit is nothing like his last

By Scott Allen
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least now-former Connecticut coach Randy Edsall said goodbye to his players on his way out the door this time. After the 63-year-old announced Sunday that he would retire at the end of the season, the school issued a statement Monday saying Edsall and Athletic Director David Benedict had “come to the mutual decision” that it was in the best interest of the program, which is 0-2 after a 38-28 loss to Football Championship Subdivision member Holy Cross, for him to step aside immediately.

WTNH.com

UConn students react to Randy Edsall’s abrupt departure

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A day after he announced he would retire after the season, former UConn Football Coach Randy Edsall abruptly stepped down yesterday. There is a lot of talk on the Storrs campus about it. Most of the students News 8 talked to had pretty strong feelings about...
COLLEGE SPORTS

