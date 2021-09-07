Randy Edsall is out again at U-Conn., and this exit is nothing like his last
At least now-former Connecticut coach Randy Edsall said goodbye to his players on his way out the door this time. After the 63-year-old announced Sunday that he would retire at the end of the season, the school issued a statement Monday saying Edsall and Athletic Director David Benedict had “come to the mutual decision” that it was in the best interest of the program, which is 0-2 after a 38-28 loss to Football Championship Subdivision member Holy Cross, for him to step aside immediately.www.washingtonpost.com
