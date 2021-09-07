Randy Edsall is out again at U-Conn., and this exit is nothing like his last

UConn will head into the search for its next football coach with a major advantage over the last time it went through this process: time. The search for a new coach in late December 2016 came just as the annual college football coaching carousel was coming to a halt and options were limited. Sure, making the official firing date for former coach Bob Diaco in early January saved the school some money, but it also took UConn out of the running for plenty of candidates who already landed a job or signed extensions to stay where they were.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO