Louisiana State

Order Allowing Commercial Fishing Boats to Land Their Catch in Mississippi Due to the Lack of Seafood Processing Facilities in Louisiana Following Hurricane Ida

ms.gov
 9 days ago

Pursuant to the authority prescribed by Mississippi Code Ann. §33-15-31, the Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources hereby declares and orders that:. All seafood harvested outside of state waters may be landed in Mississippi without the necessity of obtaining a seafood transport license pursuant to Miss. Admin....

dmr.ms.gov

The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

