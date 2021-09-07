Order Allowing Commercial Fishing Boats to Land Their Catch in Mississippi Due to the Lack of Seafood Processing Facilities in Louisiana Following Hurricane Ida
Pursuant to the authority prescribed by Mississippi Code Ann. §33-15-31, the Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources hereby declares and orders that:. All seafood harvested outside of state waters may be landed in Mississippi without the necessity of obtaining a seafood transport license pursuant to Miss. Admin....dmr.ms.gov
Comments / 1