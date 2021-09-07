European Countries Are Banning US Travelers. Here’s What You Need to Know

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO