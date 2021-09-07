European Countries Are Banning US Travelers. Here’s What You Need to Know
The US is off the safe list. The European Union removed the US from its “safe list” last month. The US was added to the safe list in June after a year of travel restrictions, allowing Americans to plan summer holidays in Europe. But two months later, the Union has urged its member countries to impose restrictions on travelers from the US in the wake of the Delta variant. The safe list is a controlled way to open borders after a year of bans, encouraging non-essential travel to the bloc; it is updated every two weeks.www.fodors.com
