European Countries Are Banning US Travelers. Here’s What You Need to Know

By Apeksha Bhateja
FodorsTravel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US is off the safe list. The European Union removed the US from its “safe list” last month. The US was added to the safe list in June after a year of travel restrictions, allowing Americans to plan summer holidays in Europe. But two months later, the Union has urged its member countries to impose restrictions on travelers from the US in the wake of the Delta variant. The safe list is a controlled way to open borders after a year of bans, encouraging non-essential travel to the bloc; it is updated every two weeks.

Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
NBC News

France takes U.S. off safe travel list, reimposes restrictions for tourists

France is the latest European country to reimpose some travel restrictions on American tourists, moving the U.S. from its safe list to the higher-risk orange list due to concerns over rising Covid-19 cases. NBC News’ Molly Hunter explains the new travel rules for Americans hoping to visit France and how tourists are coping with the country’s Covid-19 green pass system.Sept. 14, 2021.
France requiring unvaccinated Americans to self-isolate for 7 days

In another example of European countries moving to restrict entry for unvaccinated U.S. travelers, France is now requiring unvaccinated people from the U.S. to self-isolate for seven days upon arrival and take a Covid-19 PCR test at the end of the self-isolation period. The stricter entry requirement went into effect...
TravelPulse

COVID-Related Travel Restrictions Costing US Almost $198 Million Daily

A new study found the current COVID-related restrictions along the borders of the United States are causing a potential daily loss of nearly $198 million. According to data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), less than 50 percent of the top 20 most important markets in terms of inbound tourism spending have been granted access to the U.S. for non-essential travel.
Telegraph

Live Travel news latest: 12 countries could be removed from red list

A clutch of top holiday destinations could be removed from the red list in the latest traffic light update expected later this week. Covid data analyst, Tim White, has predicted that 12 countries popular with British travellers could be promoted to the amber list, removing the mandatory hotel quarantine requirement. Among them are Turkey and the key winter sun destinations of South Africa and the Maldives. All three countries are currently reporting Covid rates significantly lower than the UK’s and are accepting British travellers.
Cuba will reopen to tourists in November - here's what visitors need to know

Cuba is preparing to ease travel restrictions in November by removing its testing requirement for people who are fully vaccinated. Just in time for Cuba's peak travel season, which runs from mid-November until late March, travel restrictions will be eased across the Caribbean nation on November 15. All airports will reopen and commercial flights will resume, officials confirmed.
Is Europe Pulling Back The Welcome Mat For Americans?

At the beginning of the year, it looked like the summer of 2021 would be another victim of Covid-19. Europe and Canada were closed to visitors from the United States for non-essential travel. Then to salvage the summer travel season, Europe and Canada opened to non-essential travel but at least they were open. Shelly and I visited Switzerland at the end of June to celebrate our new freedom. That freedom may have been short-lived. Europe is pulling back the welcome mat for Americans.
Thrillist

CDC Updates Its 'Avoid Travel' List with 10 Countries, Including Belize

As the delta variant continues to spread and COVID-19 vaccines have yet to reach certain nations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has once again updated its list of countries and territories to avoid when it comes to non-essential travel. The list has four categories, ranked by the level of risk in each location, Level 4 being the highest.
KABC

Unvaccinated U.S. Travelers Face New Restrictions If Traveling To France

(Paris) — U.S. travelers who aren’t vaccinated against the coronavirus are facing new restrictions in France. The country now requires a negative COVID-19 test before traveling. That’s in addition to a seven day quarantine after entering France if the traveler has an essential reason for being there. This is after France moved the U.S. and Israel down to its “orange” list.
Peter Greenberg Travel News

World Edition: Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?

Where can Americans go right now in the world? Take a look at our comprehensive list of places that you can travel as well as the restrictions in place. **All airline passengers to the United States aged two years and older must provide a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within three calendar days of travel. Alternatively, travelers to the U.S. may provide documentation from a licensed health care provider of having recovered from COVID-19 in the 90 days preceding travel.**
U.S. CDC advises against travel to Afghanistan, other countries over COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday warned against travel to Afghanistan, Albania, Serbia, Belize, Lithuania and four other destinations because of COVID-19 concerns. The CDC raised its travel advisory to “Level 4: Very High” for nine destinations, telling Americans they should avoid travel...
FodorsTravel

Is Your Passport About to Expire? These Countries Don’t Have the 6-Month Validity Rule

Remember that passport renewals can take up to 18 weeks. After no-travel 2020, planes are again whizzing in the skies. The U.S. State Department is currently overwhelmed with passport requests, so you may have to wait up to 18 weeks to get it renewed. Not an ideal situation, so the first thing to do when you plan international travel is check your passport validity and the destination’s entry requirements. Many countries need it to be valid for six months from your date of entry or valid for six months after your departure. If your travel book is expiring earlier than that, you may be denied boarding.
johnnyjet.com

What’s It Like As An American Traveling In Europe During COVID-19

Nomadic Matt, who runs NomadicMatt.com, just returned from 80 days in Europe. He spent the summer bouncing around the Greek islands and four other countries. He has plenty of tips for Americans hopping the pond so I asked him to sit down with me so I could ask him a whole slew of questions about what it’s like as an American traveling in Europe during COVID-19. You can listen to the interview on my podcast or watch it on my YouTube Channel (please subscribe to both).
CNN

How Europe's doors are slamming shut for Americans

(CNN) — It was too good to last. While summer saw much of Europe open up to American visitors, offering them the chance to fulfill lockdown dreams of eating gelato in Italy or touring the art museums of Paris, the season's end has brought with it new restrictions, and the doors to the continent begin to close.
Business Insider

I went to France and it was shockingly easy to enter as a vaccinated American tourist

France and many other European countries are once again open to American tourists. Vaccinated Americans can often enter with just their vaccination certificate, without also having to get tested. Other countries, like the UK, require stringent and expensive pre-departure and post-arrival tests. See more stories on Insider's business page. Europe...
travelawaits.com

France Decides To Ban Unvaccinated Americans From Visiting

Any U.S. citizens who aren’t vaccinated for COVID-19 and want to visit France need to put their plans on hold — at least for now. The European Union announced late last month that member states should reinstate travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements for U.S. citizens who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Following suit, the French government announced that beginning on September 12 at 12:01 a.m., unvaccinated travelers from the U.S. cannot enter France for non-essential reasons.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

European travel restrictions for Americans sow confusion; Fiji set to reopen

Italy now requires travelers from the United States to take a COVID-19 test before arrival, and unvaccinated American visitors must isolate for five days. Sweden is barring all nonessential U.S. visitors. The Netherlands says vaccinated travelers must isolate after arriving from the U.S. — and unvaccinated ones are not welcome there, or in Spain. Norway has banned all Americans except family members of its residents. In removing the U.S. from its "safe list," the European Union has opened the door to myriad rules, restrictions and hurdles. The E.U. suggestion to reimpose restrictions is not binding, however. Some governments may choose to ignore it entirely, creating confusion for travelers. For questions about requirements in a given E.U. member state, the best answers can usually be found on the website of its U.S. Embassy. Most still welcome travelers from the United States without much hassle.
Thrillist

Greece Will Remain Open to U.S. Travelers Throughout 2021 Tourism Season

With US Covid numbers on the rise once again, a growing number of countries are tightening entry requirements for American travelers. Greece, however, isn’t following the same rules. The country will remain open for visitors from the United States until the end of the tourism season. According to Greek Tourism...

