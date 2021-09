During the past year or so, we’ve seen anti-maskers lose their shit and descend into unnecessary anarchy: from licking store windows to raw-dog coughing on people at supermarkets, their misinformed rage seems to know no bounds. On Monday, a whole new standard was set when a 61-year-old man named Tim Armstrong, growled at staff on a flight, reportedly hurled anti-Asian insults at two passengers, and just basically flipped out in a very alarming way. Watching the video will prompt the most decent of us to wonder about his mental health — but he was allegedly just very intoxicated, which might explain the pretend-eating of his own mask in some sort of belligerent protest against “the establishment.”

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO