It's the tail end of summer, which means it's the tail end of Build-Outs of Coffee, and the perfect time of year to start planning your dream fall activities. And if you're anything like us here at Sprudge, that means leaf peeping, the consumption of apple cider donuts, and of course some delicious coffee. Luckily for Vermonters, the quaint, lovely town of Woodstock is home to Abracadabra Coffee Co., who since 2015 have been roasting great coffee on the banks of the Ottauquechee River. Now the team at Abracadabra are rolling out the newest member of the family: a converted 1964 Shasta trailer, serving up coffee, treats, and super chill experiences. The whole thing feels Vermont AF in the very best way imaginable. Let's take a closer look.

WOODSTOCK, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO