Four independent studies show rovalpituzumab tesirine ineffective against small cell lung cancer

Pancreas cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related death ― although an advanced type of radiation therapy at Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, is offering patients the possibility of living longer. Michael Chuong, M.D., medical director of Radiation Oncology at the Institute, presented Miami Cancer Institute’s long-term results of MR-guided stereotactic ablative radiation therapy (SABR) at the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) 2021 conference in Madrid on August 29. Typically given after chemotherapy, MR-guided SABR delivers about twice the radiation dose that can be safely delivered over five days with conventional radiation therapy machines and this may result in better treatment response. MR-guided SABR is an outpatient, painless and non-invasive procedure that is completed with little to no patient side effects.

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO