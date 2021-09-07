Four independent studies show rovalpituzumab tesirine ineffective against small cell lung cancer
Four independent studies published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology (JTO) demonstrate that rovalpituzumab tesirine for small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) is not effective against SCLC, casting a pall over the future of the therapy and closing a door that seemed opened four years ago when the first study on the therapy was published. The JTO is the official journal of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer.www.sciencedaily.com
Comments / 0