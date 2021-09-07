Sheriff's office makes 13 arrests, pursues 3 vehicles over Labor Day weekend
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One mountain county sheriff's office says deputies were kept busy this Labor Day weekend. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says its Road Patrol Division participated in three vehicle pursuits over the holiday weekend, which resulted in nine felony charges and five misdemeanor charges. The sheriff's office also seized three motor vehicles and 1.01 pounds of methamphetamine as a result.my40.tv
Comments / 0