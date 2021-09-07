Global facial recognition market expected to grow 12 percent to 2025 – report

The world is coming to terms with the likelihood that thousands of people will die of COVID-19 each month for the rest of 2021 and well into 2022, at least. Restrictions on what people can do remain a part of life in many places, but increasingly based on vaccination or test status. Digital health passes are being adopted and standardized, as expected. Consensus is emerging among digital identity technology providers, along with key questions about the details of how health status sharing can be usable, trustworthy, and privacy preserving.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO