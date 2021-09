USMNT players return from international duty a bit worse for wear. Christian Pulisic received an ankle injury, and is out for the next three Chelsea FC games. Josh Sargent picked up a hamstring strain and sat out last weekend’s game for Norwich. Gio Reyna picked up a hamstring injury vs El Salvador and will be sidelined for Borussia Dortmund an unknown number of games. It is hoped they will all be recovered in time for the next USMNT World Cup qualifying games in October.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO