Why Are BIPOC Physicians Leaving Academia?
I was lucky enough to have a childhood in which people who looked like me were doctors, scientists, teachers, or anything else they wanted to be. I grew up watching people in my community go into various professions. This normalized Black excellence, achievement, and choice for me. When I moved to the United States at the age of 8, I suddenly became racially minoritized, and finding people who looked like me in medicine became nearly impossible. I did not come across a Black physician until almost a decade later when I started college. Fortunately, my formative years and the support I had from my family allowed me to continue to dream that I could one day become a physician.www.medscape.com
